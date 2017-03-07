The Rebooted Nokia 3310 -- What To Know About The Phone That's Got The Whole World Talking

The world is humming over the reemergence of Nokia's iconic phone. But what is actually being released?It is the season of giving, if you are a fan of smartphones and tablets. The latest Mobile World Congress, held annually in Spain, has just wrapped up. Yet the biggest news from its floors wasn't about a new smartphone, but a throwback to simpler times.

What is the Nokia 3310?

The 3310 was arguably Nokia's most iconic phone. Released in 2000, it was wildly successful and still gets mentioned today. This phone is back, though only in name. It was announced this past week at the Mobile World Congress and should start arriving in different markets around the world later this year. There are plans to release the phone in South Africa and other African countries, though no specifics have been released yet.

Why is it a Nokia in name only?

Nokia's mobile business was bought in 2013 by Microsoft for $7.2 billion. The deal was a bit of a blunder and last year Microsoft licensed the brand rights for far, far less - $350 million - to a third party. There is little under the hood of the new 3310 in common with its brand's legacy.

Who has the Nokia brand?

The Nokia brand was licensed in a partnership between two companies. Foxconn builds electronics for others. It manufactures devices for Apple, Sony, Huawei, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sharp, Toshiba, Acer and many more. Foxconn doesn't reveal its customer base. But it does employ 1.2 million workers, who must be busy with a lot of gadgets. HMD is a Finnish company that appears to consist largely out of mobile industry veterans. It may have been formed specifically for taking over the Nokia brand.

Enough filler. Do I want this phone?

That really depends what you think it is. Do you hope the 3310 has been resurrected for the smartphone era?

Yes!

Then you don't want this phone.

Why not?

The new 3310 is a feature phone, which means it is the type of phone that we used before the Blackberry and iPhone changed the game. It can handle calls and SMS messages, plus some basic browsing and online connectivity. There is also FM radio, an MP3 player and headphone jack, as well as a camera. The real change is the new colour screen. This has a low resolution, as a feature phone screen might. It has unbelievably little memory inside, but you can add a MicroSD memory card of up to 32 gigabytes.

What about Wifi or 3G?

The 3310 has no support for 3G or Wifi (but does have Bluetooth). It also does not run the software that Android, iPhone and Windows phones do. Though HMD have said it will support Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp is not available (nor, presumably, is WeChat.) Hopefully HMD will offer software to sync contacts between the 3310 and other devices. At the moment it's not clear if that will be possible. This phone will use Nokia Slam, a special way to share photos and video via Bluetooth, so in theory that might be used to sync contacts. But that is just a guess.

Anything else?

Yes. It should be mentioned that the new 3310 has a lot of battery life: 22 hours talk time and a month of standby time.

So this really is a feature phone?

Completely. The new 3310 lacks even the most rudimentary smartphone features. The price is uncertain, but a figure of $50 has been doing the rounds. That is roughly R650.

Who will buy it?

Well, if you are in the market for a feature phone with no smartphone features and a price potentially higher than the cheapest smartphone in South Africa, this might be for you. It should be added that Nokia sold over 35 million feature phones last year. That is far lower that smartphone sales, but it's still a big market. The new 3310 is destined to do very well there.