We Are Our Own Worst Data-Consuming Enemies

Are mobile networks stealing your data? No, it's probably you.

Oh, the frustration. For some reason, your data connection isn't working. Is the internet slow? Are you getting a bad signal? Theories abound, but you quickly type in the star-yadda-yadda-hash USSD code and check your balance. Your data is gone! What the hell?! Didn't you just buy new data this morning? Where has it all fled to so quickly? This scenario is an annoyance anywhere in the world, but in South Africa's ridiculously expensive data environment, running out of your hard-earned megabytes is a particularly bitter pill. It almost goes without saying that the same people that charge so much for so little, the mobile networks, are also cheating you out of data.

Is this true? Does so-called 'data leakage' exist? A recent press release from WASPA, the Wireless Application Service Provider Association (of South Africa), says emphatically 'No!'. It claims data leakage is a technical impossibility. Well, I don't like absolutes, so I posed a few questions to experts. It turns out that we users might be more to blame for our data woes than the networks. Here are a number of reflections that data users should be paying more attention to:

Even unused apps consume data

All your apps consume data, even the ones you never use. Those apps can routinely 'phone home' for a number of reasons. Also check what widgets your phone is running. They can 'push' notifications, taking data as well. If you can't uninstall an app, see if you can disable it.

Speed = Data

A supercar consumes more fuel than a small economy breadbin. Likewise, your LTE-powered flagship beast will tear through data like a Ferrari on a Sunday highway. The faster a phone's data connection, the more easily it can consume data. Services, apps and sites are often tailored with that expectation in mind.

Update newly bought phones on Wifi

The software on smartphones and tablets are continually being updated. That new phone you bought is not exempt - in fact, it's behind. So when you turn it on, it requires a lot of updates and eats data like ice cream at a birthday party. Instead, connect to Wifi from a fixed line such as ADSL or fibre. The data on these are far, far cheaper than mobile data, making it more affordable to handle large updates.

Websites are heavy-handed

A website may seem to be loading fast, but in reality web pages have become bigger and heavier. The average front page of a site now contains more data than a video game did in the mid 1990s. All that information is downloaded to your phone, which consumes your data. Apps are a much leaner way to get around this. For example, if you use Facebook's site as opposed to its app, you will see a spike in your data usage.

Video is the data killer

Nothing consumes more data than video, and the higher the resolution, the more data it uses. Even if you don't watch the entire video, on a fast connection it can still download the whole thing. That is for convenience, but it also eats data. Check the settings of your favourite video site or app and lower that resolution! Your phone screen may be HD, but your videos don't need to be.

You pay both ways

When I call someone, I pay for the call. When I send an SMS, I pay for the SMS and the person receiving either of these doesn't. But digital communication doesn't work that way. Both sides give a little: I spend data to send a message, voice call or video chat, and you spend data to receive it. Overall this is still FAR cheaper than the traditional systems. But never forget that any communication you participate in on your device will use data.

Those Whatsapp images and videos count

Whatsapp (or whichever chat client you prefer) is great. It has never been so easy and fun to stay in touch. But you also have to deal with the nonsense some people love sharing. Some are funny and some you have seen before, but all of it consumes data. What we don't realise is that chat clients such as Whatsapp often automatically download media. This eats data every time someone posts a new meme or video. You can turn this off by looking at the settings of a group.

Watch the sync

A great part of the phone experience is that your contacts, photos and more can be stored online. But those same items take data when they are uploaded. Do you really need to save that video of your dog licking the door for prosperity? If so, know it costs data to send it to an online drive. You can also lower the resolution of the videos and photos you take to save on sync data.

Check your account

It's not often that networks screw this up, but you may be on the wrong data package. Check if you are getting what you paid for. Also take advantage of things such as all-you-can-eat Whatsapp bundles.

Laptops are the data devil

Finally, do you use your phone to connect your laptop online? Laptops and desktops are not designed for the lean data habits that phones have. If you think your phone eats data, wait till you see your laptop gorge on it! Operating systems such as Windows, MacOS and Ubuntu can have far bigger updates and data demands than smartphones and tablets. They can destroy a data package in the time it takes to make coffee. So be prudent (and maybe ask your neighbour for their Wifi password).