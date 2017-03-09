Does Education Even Matter Anymore? Yes, Education Matters If You Intend To Build A Career.

Times are tough

It has never been this difficult to find a job. According to a report from Statistics South Africa, unemployment has increased for everyone from 1994 to 2014. Even graduates are finding it more difficult to find a job today, compared to twelve years ago.

There is a direct link between your salary and your level of education

The link between your level of education and what you can expect is sobering. Low level workers are starting at an income level far below a living wage. And they are competing with millions of unemployed people.

Education matters

Education matters more than ever! The higher educated people are moving up in the world, and the rest are captured by poverty. To build a career, you need education.