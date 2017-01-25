Here's What To Consider When Figuring Out If You Should Rewrite Your Matric

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama stands with former Managing Director of the World Bank Mamphela Ramphele (5th R) and high school students after answering students' questions at the University of Cape Town in Cape Town June 23, 2011.

1. Did you fail matric completely?

If you failed matric completely, the best way to still get your matric is to go back to school. Contact your old school now and ask them to make space for you this year. They have a whole new matric class, so it might not be that easy for them to accommodate you.

Yes, it means another year at school. But you will look back one day and realise that one year is not a lot of time. And that this is the easiest way to get your matric.

2. Failed only one or two subjects?

If you failed only one or two subjects, then you can apply for a re-mark or for a rewrite or for a re-check. Don't give up, these three options can help you. Do not simply accept your low marks but use all the options available to you.

2.1. Re-check

When you apply for a re-check, then your exam papers get checked to make sure all your answers were marked. This is also done to ensure that your marks were added-up correctly. The fee for this is R18 per exam script. The deadline to apply for a re-check is 20 January 2017.

2.2. Re-mark

Do you think you did not get all the marks you deserve? Did the exam feel easy, but you did not get good marks? In this instance you can apply for a re-mark up to 20 January 2017. The cost is R80 per script.

2.3. Rewrite

You have until 20 January 2017 to apply for the supplementary exams. That means you write another exam, which gives you a chance to improve your marks, these exams can be written for up to two subjects.

You can apply for supplementary exams if:

a) you failed a maximum of two subjects,

b) you were medically unfit to write the exam last year in November

c) you did not meet the Higher Education admission requirements

d) you had personal problems such as death in your family during the exams last year

You can apply for the supplementary exams up to 20 January 2017.

3. Study Options After Matric

No matter whether you passed matric or not, and no matter your matric subjects - there are still study options open to you this year.

3.1. Full-time Studies

University

Our universities are nearly full. They are finishing off the last registrations of new students for this year. So if you have not received confirmation that you have achieved entry to a university, contact them and find out.

For every one seat at a university, there are eight applicants. At some universities the ratio is even worse. So just a small portion of students who apply to study at University will get accepted.

TVET Colleges

If you are aiming at career orientated studies, or technical studies, you could get accepted at one of the TVET Colleges. South Africa has a great shortage of qualified technical artisans. So if you are technically inclined, then TVET Colleges present an excellent career opportunity for you.

Most TVET Colleges have closed applications for the first half of this year. But since many of their programmes are semester based, you could apply now to get in for the second semester. So you could still study with a TVET College in the second half of this year.

Here is a list of all TVET Colleges.

Private Colleges

Applications for most private colleges are still open. All accredited private education colleges have to adhere to strict quality measures from the different accrediting bodies. These businesses cannot afford complaints or student cancellations.

Still, you will read horror stories about "fly by night" colleges this time of year. In the instance that you are worried about the colleges you are interested in, it is easy to check them out. Just follow these two steps.

3.1.1. Check out their reputation before you apply.

It is as easy as a Google search for the name of the college, plus words like "compliments" or "complaints". Or check them out on Facebook. You will quickly see if they have a good reputation, or if you should stay away.

3.1.2. Check out their accreditation.

Here is how you quickly check out the accreditation of a college.

If they state that they are accredited to offer higher education programmes with the CHE (Council on Higher Education), then check on this list.

If they are accredited by Umalusi, check on this list.

If they are accredited by the QCTO, check on this list.

Note that the thousands of colleges who are accredited by SETAs are not on any of these lists. So if they state they are accredited by one of the SETAs, then you must check with that SETA. Here is a list of all the SETAs with their contact details.

3.2. Part-Time Studies and Distance Learning Studies

Most of our educational institutions offer part-time studies. This can range from evening classes, to Saturday classes, right through to full distance learning.

University

Approach the university you are interested in, and ask what they offer as part-time study.

Or apply to Unisa, our full distance learning university. Here you can find the registration dates for Unisa for this year.

TVET Colleges

Some of the TVET Colleges also offer part-time studies. Visit your nearest college and ask about their part-time programme.

Private Colleges

I work for a private distance learning college, Skills Academy.

South Africa has many pure distance learning colleges. See this list for some of them. Most of them are still taking new students for this year, so you could still get in. At Skills Academy we are open util eight in the evening to help students who are working and cannot register during their working hours.

4. How To Pay for Your Studies

If you are not paying for your studies, then someone else is. So you need to find a bursary, or a sponsor, or a study loan. A sponsor might be a family member, or your employer.

4.1. NSFAS Bursaries

NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) is the biggest provider of study loan bursaries to students in South Africa. If you did not apply last year, then you have one more chance to apply for funds from NSFAS for your 2017 studies.

NSFAS reopened applications on 9 January 2017, this application period closed on 20 January 2017 for students studying at public universities. Applications for students studying at TVET College close on 14 February 2017.

Get all the NSFAS details here.

4.2. Study Loans

You can apply for a student loan from any one of the big banks, or the specialist student loan businesses. Make sure you understand the terms and conditions.

4.3. Get your Employer to Help Pay for Your Studies

If you are already working, your employer might be willing to help pay for your studies. Employers pay money towards an education levy or tax. So they are able to claim back some of the money they spend on training for employees.