Real Improvement In Matric Results

Umalusi Council approves 2017 matric results

The Umalusi council signed off on the results of the Matric Class of 2017 on Friday, December 29, 2017. This was a critical step on the road to the release of the matric results on Thursday morning.

No leaked papers; no systemic irregularities

At the media briefing, Professor John Volmink, chairperson of the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi), said that for the first time in many years, there was no leaking of exam papers –– and there were also no systemic irregularities in the exam process.

Real improvement in results

Professor Volmink said that there was an improvement in the quality of the question papers. There was an increase in the raw marks –– meaning that on average, students simply did better than in previous years.

There was a steady upward trend in subjects such as mathematics, mathematics literacy, physical science and life sciences. According to Professor Volmink, this improvement in the results meant that Umalusi was able to leave the subject marks unadjusted. Of the 58 subjects, the results for 38 subjects were accepted without any adjustments.

Where to get your matric results on January 5, 2018

You can get your results online, in the newspapers, from your school or exam centre, or via SMS or using your cellphone's shortcodes.

What do you do once you have your matric results?

If you have not yet been accepted at an institution to study after matric, then read about all your options to study in 2018 here.

And if you failed?

Don't give up!

In life, bad things will happen. Yes, you can pick yourself up and try again.

Maybe you should rewrite some of your subjects.

Or you can find a course to study where you don't need matric to start your studies.

You can study further without Matric.