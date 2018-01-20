Sasco And Nehawu Working Together To Shut Down Unisa

The Revolution is Eating its Own Children

After the announcement of free education for poor and working-class children in December, Unisa was the first university to announce a clear plan to start delivering free education as soon as possible.

By early January this year, Unisa and NSFAS have figured out a quick, smart plan to start helping some of the students who did not even apply for Unisa last year, because they did not have any way of paying.

Unisa re-opened applications for the week of January 15 to 19. And NSFAS re-opened bursary applications for these Unisa applications.

What an extraordinary display of professionalism and care for people that were previously left behind. Unisa and NSFAS have properly impressed with their fast and smart plan to start helping these applicants immediately.

Now Sasco and Nehawu are working together to shut down Unisa

However, it has been reported that these two organisations plan to shut the tertiary institution down.

Sasco is the South African Students Congress. Nehawu is the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union.

I am waiting for the first story of a student trying to climb over the fence at the Sunnyside Unisa campus, while that student has a parent inside the campus, trying to prevent their own child from registering.

The revolution is truly eating its own children. We are watching the very first free university applications being sabotaged by a trade union representing students and people working in education.