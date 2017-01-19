On Trump Day, I Wear Black For The Women Of The US

In our culture black is the colour of mourning; it's considered to be a colour of despair, but also the colour of elegance. I wear black today as a colour of sadness.

Sadness, for the women of the US who will live in a trump(ed) world for the next four years. For my beautiful nieces who must live in a country that is headed by a man who, for years, has objectified women under the guise of empowerment. I'm yet to see young men strutting their stuff in Catalina swimwear at a beauty pageant for an opportunity to get a study scholarship; but to each their own.

The previous owner of the Miss USA Pageant, Donald Trump, affected the lives and self-esteem of those who chose to participate in his beauty pageants[i], but electing a President Trump will affect every woman in the US and her decisions.

With the conservative Antonin Scalia's vacancy on the Supreme Court and two current justices in their 80s, a Trump presidency could see the appointment of at least three new conservative (anti-abortion) justices. This would affect a Supreme Court that has already shown that they are prepared to declare corporations as "legal persons" in their Citizens United decision[ii], a court whose constant affirmation of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms creates the perception of unreasonable arming of the society, a court that sees the right to bear arms as a fundamental right necessary to the system of ordered liberty[iii]. This, in a country where gun homicides are out of control.

I have always been perturbed by the implication that women should be prevented at all costs from deciding whether they should terminate a pregnancy. It is not a decision that I made for myself, but I'll be darned if I am to impose what I believe on another woman in whose moccasins I have not walked.

The justices appointed by the 45th president will most certainly reflect his beliefs. Thus, the days of Roe v Wade, legalized abortion, are numbered. Election analysis shows that more women in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin voted for Trump than was anticipated and that this put him over the top, giving him the winning margin in the election. Some reports stated that women came out and voted for Trump despite their reservations. They voted while holding their noses, because of their concern about the Supreme Court. This means that for some women their concerns about Trump were of less importance than to stop the right of another woman to decide over her own body.

Every woman must be free to decide for herself when she does not see any other way out of her situation and views termination as her only option. My sincerest belief is that no woman will ever make such a decision lightly and will never discard a foetus as she does a pair of stockings, therefore it must remain a personal and private decision. This is a decision that only a woman can make and a government must allow her the freedom (within time limits) to do so, safely. It is a decision not to be taken from her by law-makers or Supreme Court justices.

I believe that Hillary Clinton flawed a candidate as she was, would not have stood between a woman and that very personal decision. The saddest issue for me is that the female voters she needed to win in those important states did not support her. With a President Hillary Clinton the right for a woman to choose would not have been endangered.

I could not help but think of the cases of honour killings that happened in Europe, where in some cultural communities[iv], female members who prefer to live a western lifestyle or refuse to enter an arranged marriage were killed by male family members. In many cases, it was found that other women in the families were often the harshest, insisting on protecting the family honour: women that even Amnesty International identified as "often being the masterminds behind or (co-) perpetrators"[v].

My thoughts went to this phenomenon when it was first reported that many US women living in states that Hillary needed to win came out to vote, simply to prevent another Clinton presidency and thus prevent a more liberal Supreme Court, women being the toughest on other women and not respecting their choices.

Today I wear black, for the 21-year-old young woman who now knows that no matter how hard she works, the last-minute revelations by a Russian hacker (confirmed by all US intelligence bureaus) will obliterate her accomplishments as a lawyer, US Senator and Secretary of State.

Today I wear black for the 12-year-old girl who lives in a country that, as Hillary Clinton pointed out[vi], can send a woman into space, but for whom the door to the Oval Office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue remains closed. Where the highest, hardest glass ceiling is yet to break, even though Clinton won the popular vote by a margin of 2.9 million.

The American electoral college decided, therefore I wear black today, not only to mourn the fact that women failed to stand together to protect hard-fought women's rights but also to mourn the opportunity lost for little girls in the USA to grow up in a country where quite naturally girls win, especially when they are the stronger candidate.

It is January 20, 2017 and I wear black to mourn the fact that the 36-word US presidential oath of office will be taken by a man who, to date has displayed the temperament of a bored pit-bull, a man whose rhetoric of women portray them as little more than objects of ridicule or desire, for whom the US presidential race was a means to bolster his multi-million-dollar brand and who divided a nation, for whom climate change is hogwash and who, without fail, promises the impossible and first presses the tweet button before he thinks.

God help us all.

