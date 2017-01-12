Free Tertiary Education Is Impossible -- Let's Build Alternative Education Providers

A healthy economy needs people to be actuaries and plumbers. As a society, we need both graduates and well-trained artisans. The focus is placed on free university study at the expense of high-quality vocational training at our own peril.

It is that time of year again. Young people, with their matric certificates, stand ready to embark on a new phase in life. Their excitement and anticipation is palpable. For many, the certificate is their ticket to embark on a journey that will bring them the competence they need for the job market. They want to experience the dignity of secure work and have careers that will enable them to shape their own lives.

For some, it will mean entry into careers that protect and serve. Others will serve in hospitals, along mountain ranges or along our country's roads. Even more will enter careers in banks and businesses, in municipalities and in government. They will enter their periods of training and progress to jobs that require long, often strenuous hours and, it is hoped, at remuneration that will lead to comfortable lives.

Then there are those few who will enter our traditional universities. They will become part of the student body that has demanded free higher education for all and with whom many in our country sympathise.

South Africa has a population of about 54 million; those at universities amount to a million or so. Young people entering higher education will embark on a journey of self-discovery, intellectual exploration, critical thinking, argument and reflection in an environment of research and scholarly interaction.

The first South African universities were founded from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Later more were established under National Party rule and by the homeland authorities. Some of the institutions founded under apartheid have been amalgamated and transformed into new institutions since 1994. A number of private institutions were established post-1994; however, traditional universities remain popular.

For a long time under apartheid, those born on the wrong side of the group area's segregation lines were prohibited from entry to and training for positions beyond servant or messenger level in banks and businesses. Careers at the post office, municipalities or our broadcasting corporation were closed to them. At the time, attendance at institutions of higher learning enabled professional career paths for those who did not enter the country's security apparatus. Through admission to and graduation from South Africa's tertiary institutions, professional employment became possible. Those institutions, whether training colleges, technical colleges, technikons or universities, enabled us to do work that was more than just menial labour.

Thus, we South Africans understandably are infatuated with universities. The starting salaries that employers are willing to pay graduates suggest downright worship of academic training. The reasoning has always been that graduates enter the job market with competencies that were exclusively and expensively acquired over several years, opposed to those who acquired their training while employed, whether in meagrely paid employment or by attending training colleges. As a society, we have always accepted that graduates are entitled to higher entry level salaries when performing the same job as non-graduates, because of the high cost of their tertiary education.

Recently, the ever-intensifying call for free university education for all was muted when Minister Blade Nzimande categorically stated that in our highly unequal capitalist society, quality education cannot be free for all who embark on higher education. Yet some insist that the government must make it possible.

Despite our aversion to Eurocentric examples, proponents of free university education often mention Germany as an example of how free tertiary education is possible.

Germany, a largely egalitarian society, has a tremendously strong and effective vocational training system. Through apprenticeship training, which includes attendance for one or two days a week at vocational schools, Germany has built a professional, well-remunerated labour force. Those qualified through the two or three-year dual system apprenticeship constitute the largest group of the population.

As we start another year, with our successful matriculants ready to embark on something new, we must caution against making them believe that our society values only university education. Spending even more money on universities at the expense of other training facilities is a mistake.

Those who choose to study at Germany's traditional universities are required to pay semester contributions regardless of their financial means. These contributions subsidise the running of the universities and its student representation. The semester contributions are budgeted for by students and their families. Germany's tuition-free university studies occur at a cost to the taxpayers. As a society, Germans pay for their students to sit in bursting-at-the-seams lecture theatres where they listen to professors doing their thing. The 2014 German statistics showed that only 40 % of students at traditional tuition-free universities manage to complete their degree in the minimum time. In order to limit the numbers of students to the maximum feasible in popular areas of study, universities implement a numerus clausus. Needless to say, private universities are gaining popularity with those seeking quality higher education.

As we start another year, with our successful matriculants ready to embark on something new, we must caution against making them believe that our society values only university education. Spending even more money on universities at the expense of other training facilities is a mistake. Historically, higher education was the only way for many to enter professional careers, but we are a democracy now, thus the doors of professional training in banks and businesses as well as in government and parastatals are open to all South Africans. Through in-house vocational training, competencies are gained that enable successful careers. We must remunerate graduates and non-graduates equally well at entry level.

Our democracy will only flourish when we value all means of acquiring competence that enable professional careers. Whether fire-fighters or physiotherapists, emergency service or medical professionals, teachers or hairdressers, engineers or mechanics, legal professionals or electricians, plumbers or police, we must value and remunerate all professions well regardless of whether those practising them trained at a university or not. Only then will we be prepared to commit equal resources to all skills-acquiring institutions that our matric certificate holders will attend.

Paying for free university education while other training facilities are neglected is unacceptable.

