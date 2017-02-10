Why Donald Trump Might Turn Out To Be The Best President Ever

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the law enforcement at the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) Winter Conference in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2017.

To be clear, this blog post is exactly that: an opinion. It's an idea, a philosophical topic for debate, a conversation starter if you're not already exhausted of hearing or talking about Donald Trump. So please, do not haul me through Twitter town to be hanged by noon.

The idea: what if Trump is the president the world currently needs? Not deserve, but perhaps need?

Through his elaborate and nonsensical acts and orders, the world has witnessed denial of the most important socio-economic and environmental factors. From climate change, to women rights, to a refugee crisis or rather the normalisation of xenophobia.

These topics are of pan global importance and with a powerful dictator rebuffing the facts and needs of people to fit him, oh boy, did the world finally find a common ground to stand together on. Here's even a clip of a Satanist commenting that they are marching not just for their rights, but for everyone.

I like to think of Alan Moore's graphic novel, turned film, "Watchmen". It is is set in the 1980s in an alternate history universe. Richard Nixon was elected president 5 times. The US and USSR sit on the brink of nuclear annihilation, and the world is more technologically advanced than present day earth.

Frustrated by increasing crime, corruption, and the ineffectiveness of the justice system, a group of vigilante cops formed a team of eight superheroes known as The Minutemen. There is a classic heroic notion of the greater good, the sacrifice of the few for the many. Ultimately it is about bringing the world back to square one, by eliminating invisible borders such as race, sex, gender, and class. Where everyone is in it together, rebuilding a world similar to what it once was at least, but with a better understanding that we are all human, and you cannot deny the planet we are living on is changing whether we adapt or not.

Appreciably Trump is like the Comedian.

"The Comedian abuses his power, and follows no guiding morals or principles, other than whatever The Comedian wants to do in this moment, he will do." - Max Roscoe, Philosopher.

In the novel, the Comedian portrays a character that sees the world for what it is and exploits it rather than work towards a solution.

In the end (spoiler alert), one of the vigilante superheroes named Veidt or Ozymandias, reveals his plan to save humanity from itself by teleporting a biologically-engineered, telepathic creature to New York City which would immediately explode in a psychic shock wave, killing millions and convincing the world that they were under extra-terrestrial attack.

The United States and the Soviet Union, on the brink of nuclear confrontation, would then end their feud and join forces against the supposed alien invaders.

Now, is Trump along with his new administration and policies alien invaders? Perhaps.

During the past month we have collectively witnessed a global march to protect legislation and policies regarding human rights and other issues, including women's rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, the natural environment, LGBTQ rights, racial equality, freedom of religion, and workers' rights. In the crowd: men, women, Asian, Caucasian, Indian, African, Muslim, Christian, gay, straight, conservative, poor, rich, and many others. Despite cultural, class and religious boundaries we found ourselves protesting together.

In the same month influencers and celebrities used their voices to change agendas of non-political events such as The Screen Actors Guild Awards, being well aware the world was watching.

So while Trump is busy trying to put up actual walls to separate us, people of the world are breaking down other walls. Finally uniting in a time of uncertainty and hopefully embracing a philosophy of supporting each other for the greater good.