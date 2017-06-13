It's Time To Take Control Of Your Worrying

We worry. That's what we women do, right? We worry about everything! Have you ever arrived at a destination, and you can't quite remember which route you drove to get there? Your mind was elsewhere, worrying about everything that is going on and may go on in your life and the lives of the people you love.

Worrying can be a debilitating habit. Maybe it's time that we turn our worrier behaviour, into warrior behaviour! Merriam-Webster defines a warrior as "a brave or experienced soldier or fighter". We are the brave and experienced soldiers and fighters who go to war on behalf of our families, careers, friends and those who are less fortunate and we should stop worrying, about how much we are worrying.

The process of thinking about where our lives are going and what we need to prepare for can be less painful and more about empowerment. Perhaps all that worrying, has in fact, been preparation for our warrior moments. Sun Tzu said, in The Art of War - "Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win".

Maybe, we are not worrying, as much as we are winning first before we go to war. Instead of calling it worrying, let's call it strategizing. In fact, let's call it warrior-ing! As any successful warrior would – do what it takes to attack your worries and concerns with effort, logic and a plan.

By writing down our worries, we get to see a clearer picture of what requires our attention and effort immediately, what is an immediate risk and what needs to be put back a little and let go of. Seeing a holistic picture of what is concerning us, allows us to practice discernment around what is an actual concern and what is just fear. Once you have a list, you can reach out to people that you trust (and whose judgement you trust).

Getting great advice from a trusted source is the second step to overcoming what is troubling us. Once you have your list and your advice – you can throw your energy into achieving changes and results. If you're not that into lists – then at least reach out to someone you trust and have a conversation about what is troubling you. A fresh set of eyes can do wonders! Especially when those eyes belong to someone who genuinely cares about you.

Whichever strategy it is that works for you Warrior Woman, embrace it, use it to your advantage and celebrate your bravery as opposed to letting your worries, overwhelm you. Worrying, for the sake of worrying can be very unhealthy. Let's take the time to face our worries, head on. Write it down, share your concerns with someone you can trust and face the challenge! Embrace the warrior that you were created to be!