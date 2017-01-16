It's hot and uncomfortable and you force a smile over it in the hopes that no-one notices. You offer pleasantries, through your teeth, and hatch an escape plan so that you can rush home to bond with the Green-Eyed Monster that has suddenly, become your best friend.

It's jealousy and it turns you into a version of yourself that you just cannot understand. Pitiful, woeful, bitter and cynical.

"Why them? Why not me?"

Jealousy makes you nasty...or does it?

Perhaps, jealousy is not as much about nursing ill feelings for your perception of someone else's "easier gains" than it is a message from you, to you.

Maybe, jealousy is just the fastest and loudest way that your soul can reach out to you.

Let's be honest, when life is smooth sailing and everything falls into place, we hardly pay attention to it and just assume that we deserve all the fabulous and easy things that are taking place. Right?

It's only in moments when we are submerged in the darker emotions that we take a step back, look at ourselves and our lives and start questioning our situations.

So, why on earth wouldn't your soul use jealousy to get your attention?

I believe that an emotion like jealousy, can be used for the greater good and ultimately, for your advantage.

Let's just change the way we label it and of course, the way in which we deal with it.

If we see jealousy as a message from our authentic selves, we can throw ourselves into the work that is required to achieve the type of lives we want.

Have you ever been in a phase of life where you just don't have a clue what the next step is, or what you really want out of your existence? Enter jealousy...take cognisance of the events that rile jealousy up within you.

Perhaps jealousy, can become the ultimate tool you need to allocate your passion and energy into different directions - Amellia Joon

Of course, we do need to be happy for others. We must be happy for and celebrate on behalf of others. Fortunately, when we are in a space where we feel content and happy, it becomes quite a natural response for us to feel happiness on behalf of others. But, we need to reach that content and happy place first, so why not turn jealousy on its head, and use it for the greater good!

Often, our dreams turn out to look a little different than what we originally envisioned and practising gratefulness for that is part of the journey. When you choose to live from a place of hope and gratefulness, you find it a lot easier to be happy for others. You'll get there when the time is right for you and you are ready to receive it! Allow jealousy, to kick start the journey!

The next time you feel the furry fingers of the green-eyed monster reach out for you, take note of the situation and use that signal-feeling to practice discernment. Jealousy does not HAVE to make you nasty, it can make you more driven to achieve the things in life that perhaps, you did not even realise you wanted. Use it as an equalizer and a sign that you may need to change direction or further explore an aspect of your life.

Jealousy is not a pleasant feeling... You deserve better, so, don't allow it to make you nasty, use it to make you better!