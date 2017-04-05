7 Sublime Subjects For Social Media Engagement

Consistency and engaging content are the two factors that will ensure business success on social media for solopreneurs and small businesses alike.

Whether you choose Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Pinterest as your channel of choice, social media is an easy and inexpensive way to engage with your people, get more feet to your website, reach new audiences and generate leads.

The good news is that if you strategise, it becomes easier.

First of all, create a social media calendar and dream up a "theme" for each day of the week. This will help you to focus and not panic when the time comes to post.

Remember, people do business with people, stories sell and images are the only way to go because 90% of information transmitted to the brain is visual.

Next populate your calendar with the following seven simple yet stupendous topics:

A day in the life of...

How does a social media manager spend their day? From the moment you open your eyes until you close your office door behind you.

Inspirational quotes

Make people laugh, inspire or motivate them with quotes from famous people. We all love quotes.

Tools that make your life easier

You simply cannot do without your eating-healthy app seeing that you are the busiest person on the planet and you want to keep your staff happy too.

Proud moments

Your business is featured on TV, radio or in a magazine. Spread the word!

Stuff (like places) that you love

Where do you take your staff for a team-building exercise or treat them to a much-needed massage.

Statistics

It is a numbers game. Share industry data or statistics.

Your products and services

You have one more spot for a coaching client, you are planning your next fabulous event, you have a brand new product!

