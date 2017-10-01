Colouring Your Workspace Invites Abundance And Productivity

The colour you choose for your workspace has a powerful influence on your creativity, motivation, inspiration and productivity. Have you ever considered that your inability to get excited about your working day is due to dullness? That the fact that you can't seem to focus, the battle to stick to deadlines, or fail to come up with fresh and creative ideas are all the result of a bland, dreary workspace?

Several studies have been done on the effect of colour on our mood. "Although the exact impact of the various shades and hues on our emotions is not conclusive, the absence of colour does leave us listless, uninspired and even depressed."

"However, we take the existence and beauty of colour for granted. We are surrounded by colours in nature, in paints [did you know that Pantone's colour of the Year is Greenery for fresh new beginnings?], in clothes, and in our food. But, we are not fully aware of its loveliness and more importantly whether it makes us feel good or bad, or motivated or agitated."

When you take the bold step to become colour conscious and incorporate the colour that you need in your workspace, your productivity will soar. As simple as that.

To become colour aware, try this easy exercise:

Firstly, tune into your feelings when you are in your workspace. Do you feel tired or excited, inspired or drained? Now take a good look at your workspace and make a list of all the colours that you see.

Close your eyes and connect to the feeling that you want to experience when you are in your workspace -- creative, focused, productive, motivated? Think of the colour that makes you feel alive, abundant, successful and on top of the world!

Lastly, bring that magical colour into your space. Whether it is a photo frame, mousepad, highlighters, a notebook, flowers or candles, make sure you include it in your workspace. And if you feel bold, you could even paint the walls in your favourite shade!

The psychology of colour

Colour is very personal –- we all have our reasons for why we like certain colours and dislike others. There are, however, a few universal truths about the effect that specific colours have on people in general.

Here is a list:

Greys, whites and browns have a grounding influence, but they also stifle creativity. These colours are regarded as comfort zone colours and tend to keep us stuck. Have you noticed that corporate offices are often painted grey? The reason for this is that companies don't want people to think outside the box or colour outside the lines; they want you to blend in with your environment.

Red is great to get you moving and infuses passion and motivation. Don't go overboard with red though, especially if you are impatient by nature. See your creative juices flowing by adding a splash of orange. Yellow will help you to focus and stay inspired.

The cooler colours of the spectrum are ideal for spaces where you need to feel calm and relaxed. All shades of blue are great for meetings or therapy rooms. It enhances communication and improves listening skills.

Purple is the colour of spirituality, luxury and royalty. It also connects you with divine guidance. White creates a feeling of cleanliness but is also cold and sterile. Pink is soft and feminine. If you see clients who have been through traumatic experiences, pink will make them feel safe and loved.

Now that you are more aware of how colours can affect your feelings in the workspace, do what is needed and enjoy the abundant results.