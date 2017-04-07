Improve Your Website's SEO Dramatically In 6 Simple Steps

Worms do maths to find food. No jokes. Research has shown that they calculate how much the strength of different tastes is changing to figure out if they are on their way toward food or should change direction and look elsewhere.

Search engine bots do exactly the same: They "read" your website's content and rank your site based on relevance and authority. If the search engine bots cannot find anything of value – just like worms - they will move on to the next juicier site and prioritise it.

Keywords in great content are the building blocks

"Search engine optimisation (SEO) is a cost-effective way for small businesses to be found on the internet. Through organic search results you generate more traffic to your website and ultimately leads. Put simply, make it super easy for your target audience to find you when they search for the product that you offer or service that you render," says Linda Botha, Web Psychologist with Scarlett's Web, a digital agency in Johannesburg.

The most effective and profitable way to do this is by using keywords. Keywords are the buildings blocks of SEO. These can be branded or generic keywords, or both. "Keywords are a way of attracting new visitors to your site, or to convert people who are already interested in what you have to offer," says Linda.

To make sure that the bods find your site relevant and prioritise it, substantial content that puts your client first is the answer.

So when you are creating content for your website, follow these 6 easy steps to improve your SEO: