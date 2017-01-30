Your Colour Crush Says A Lot About Your Life Lesson

Your current colour crush magically reveals a great deal about your next crossroad. Yip, spectacular but true.

The universe, which is delightfully inventive and wise, uses colour, among other things, to show you glimpses of what you are soon to learn about yourself, others or life. And believe you me, It will leave no stone (or colour in this instance) unturned until you have found the courage to face and conquer the lesson. Self-growth and personal evolution is part and parcel of life. Whether you have realised it or not, you can never escape from yourself.

But back to colour. So, we all have a favourite colour. This is that one colour that when someone wakes you up in the middle of the night and asks what your favourite colour is, you say <insert your favourite colour>. That colour – the one that has been a constant companion since childhood – is your colour personality or your colour identity. This is who you are at your core, the colour that will always have a special place in your home or your wardrobe or in your heart.

And then there are colour crushes. Those are the colours to which you are suddenly and inexplicably attracted.

This is the colour that stands out from the colour crowd. It is like you have never seen this colour before but now all you can think of, dream about, imagine and notice is <insert your current colour crush>.

Okay, let me give you an example. Out of the blue you like blue. You have never noticed the colour blue before or dismissed it with an "I don't do blue" remark. And now blue is all you see. You notice the beautiful blue summer sky, you buy a blue dress or shirt, you paint your whole house blue, and even your garden features are blue. Yes, blue is your colour crush.

Stop comparing yourself to others as well. We all have to follow our own path.

In colour language, it means that you will be receiving communication challenges. Dear oh dear. You will be forced to listen to yourself, others, the Universe. And you will be forced to speak, stand up for yourself, and communicate your heart's desire. And if you cannot do that, you have to write, do art, keep a journal, meditate, or at least go and see a ballet or opera.

So, sit still for a moment and unearth your current colour crush. Got it?

Now, here is what it means:

Red

You want to accomplish something. You have the motivation and passion to reach your goal. You won't allow anyone or anything to get in your way. Use your physical energy to succeed.

Orange

It is time to be open to change. Be excited about it! You know how they say 'change is as good as a holiday'. Be the social butterfly and mix with as many people as possible. You are craving life changes and you could meet people that could facilitate that.

Yellow

Clear thinking and decision making are core at this moment. Use your intelligence and trust your gut when making a decision. Stop overthinking and just do it. Give your confidence a boost by learning something new!

Green

It is time to forgive and forget. It is time to be open to giving and receiving. It is essential that you let go of the past in order to make space for something new. Stop comparing yourself to others as well. We all have to follow our own path.

Blue

Listen to yourself and others. Be honest and ask others to be honest too. Keep your eyes, ears and mind open to new opportunities.

Indigo

Start listening to and trusting your intuition. It is a gift from the Creator/Universe. It is a great time to receive messages from your spirit. Take time to meditate.

Violet

Stretch your imagination! Be open to receive knowledge from unusual sources. Take up art or poetry.