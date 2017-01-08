Easy To Prepare Snack Attack Ideas

Snacking on food that is made from whole, minimally processed ingredients are a good way of ensuring no hidden fats or sugars sneak in when you're in a munching mood. And it doesn't have to be complicated. Here are a few ideas to give you a nudge in the right direction:

For the sweet tooth

* Energy balls. I love date balls and recently tried making my own. To my relief it turned out very edible, even though I adapted it to suit with what I had at home. I used this recipe by Deliciously Ella and replaced half the nuts with oats (it's cheaper and lower in fat), and used only 3/4 of the recommended oil. I also used regular dried dates and not medjool dates — they are easier to find and also friendlier on the pocket.

* "Carrot cake" pops. Because date balls are often high in natural sugars (dates are great for fibre but high in sugar), I also tried out this recipe from Superhealthykids.com that I found on the Tiny Tummies Facebook page. It uses carrots as the base and are thus much lower in kilojoules than regular date balls ones. My husband was a bit sceptic at first, but it ended up really tasting like little carrot cakes (without the icing). The recipe made about 30 balls which keep well in the fridge (it doesn't set super hard though).

Something fresh

* Stock your fridge with bite size fruit and veg. Keeping them in easy to access bowls or clear containers takes makes it more likely for you to take out and snack on, rather than on the cookies. Gherkins, washed-and-ready-to-put-in-your-mouth strawberries, grapes, carrots and small tomatoes are good options for me.

After something crunchy...

* If you're after some crunch (because I often am), homemade air popped popcorn is always a winner. I figured out how to do it in the microwave, so you don't need to have a fancy machine to steam pop it. I take a medium sized microwave safe bowl, cover the bottom with popcorn kernels, put on the lid and heat on high for about 4 to 6 minutes, depending on the watts of your microwave (when you start noticing long pauses between pops, the popcorn is ready). I've overdone mine a few times, so be careful to stop it in time. Check out this link from TheKitchn.com for cool popcorn spice ideas.

* Make your own trail mix with nuts, seeds, coconut flakes, raisins (and anything else you'd like to add) and keep it in jar on your counter top for easy pickings. If you're adventurous, you can spice it up with cinnamon, cayenne pepper and ground cumin, sumac, dukkah or any other spice you enjoy (just give it a good shake before dipping your hand into it as the spices will drop to the bottom).

If you have guests over

* It's easy to go for some pretzels and dip if guests come over, but making your own, healthier snacks really doesn't take up too much of my time I've found. For something salty, I like toasting seeds and nuts (like pumpkin or sunflower seeds and crushed raw almonds) with some coconut flakes, my spice of choice and a bit of salt in a non-stick pan with a teaspoon of oil. I particularly enjoy a bit of masala and turmeric for a curry flavour. You can used your trail mix and upgrade it to this more sophisticated snack version in seconds.

*Carrot fries. Cut up some carrots sticks, spray with a little spray 'n cook (or put oil in small pump and lightly spray it over), and season with salt and paprika. It takes about 20 minutes to get some colour without getting soggy in a preheated 200C oven. If you're into cheese, you can even sprinkle it with parmesan once baked. Martha Stewart also likes it.

* Roasted chickpeasorroasted green peas are also good ideas for savoury snack lovers — and it's high in fibre. Basically you need to pat dry your chickpeas or peas, toss them in a bit of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, roast in a preheated oven at about 180-200C for about 30 mins, take out, add your spice and enjoy. It's an interesting way to consume more healthy plant proteins.

Something cold

*If you crave something cool in the heat, try freezing fresh fruit juice diluted water in ice-cube trays to make mini ice lollies. It can get messy eating and it takes longer to gobble down because of the cold, so it can potentially keep you occupied until your craving has subsided a bit. If you like, you can try putting in toothpicks in the cubes when they're half frozen to enjoy a cube-on-a-stick. Another way of ensuring the toothpicks stay in straight is by covering the ice cube tray in clingwrap and then inserting the toothpicks in the middle.

* Keep desserts real and healthy by making your own frozen yogurt: put small tubs of low-fat yogurt in the freezer (at least three hours to freeze properly) and take it out to thaw for about 15 minutes before you plan on eating it. Though it's not silky smooth and can get a bit ice-crystally, it still hits the spot if you want an after-dinner treat. I've also tried putting plain low-fat yogurt into little bowls and drizzling over a bit of honey and a pinch of cinnamon (stirring through slightly) before freezing. You can try any combo you want. Another option is freezing a banana and then blending it with half a teaspoon of raw cocoa powder and a dollop of plain yogurt for a creamier, more chocolaty dessert.

I probably also need to mention that it's important to keep portions sizes in mind, even when snacking on homemade snacks, and that you need to count your snacks as part of your overall daily intake. This handy list on the Nutrition Information Centre of the University of Stellenbosch (NICUS) can help you keep track of how big a single portion should be. Because we all know the story about too much of a good thing.