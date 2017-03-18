The DA Receives Yet Another Zille Inflicted Blow

The past few months have been business as usual for South African politics as we saw the Economic Freedom Fighters "politely" escorted from the National Assembly during the State of the Nation address, another wave of xenophobic incidents and the royal screw-up that is the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) crisis that could negatively impact so many people's lives come 1 April.

Then as if on cue we were hit with yet another political faux pas as Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille, headed to Twitter in a Trump-esq style to post a woefully uneducated opinion on the effects of colonialism on the continent.

Zille's tweets sparked outrage and condemnation from all corners and forced Democratic Alliance leader, Mmusi Maimane, to walk back her statements with his own tweet and assurances on the Eusebius McKaizer Show that Zille's opinion did not reflect that of the party.

This is not the first time that the former DA leader has caused an outrage via social media and it certainly won't be the last as long as she has access to that garbage bin of a Twitter account. Why has no-one taken away access to her social media accounts? Surely as long as she still serves in an official capacity for the party as a premier, she should hold the party line and espouse its values on any public platform.

While the matter has now been referred to the DA's inner disciplinary procedures, little has come from this sort of action in the past.

While the matter has now been referred to the DA's inner disciplinary procedures, little has come from this sort of action in the past. Dianne Kohler Barnard had her party membership terminated after her own scandalous social media outburst but was later reinstated and is still currently serving as an MP for the party.

This latest incident comes at a time where the party would have really been looking to capitalise on the social grant crisis that has left the African National Congress looking woefully incompetent. Instead, they will now have to deal with a news cycle focused on their own incompetency with regard to keeping their members in line with the parties social media policies.

Which brings us to the ultimate question of whether it is now finally time to axe Zille? She has become nothing but a liability for the party. Spouting unsubstantiated nonsense and handicapping her party at a time when they should be ramming home an advantage over their opponents. The DA has already put in place a strategy for their 2019 election campaign and perhaps they should look at cutting off some more fat from the bone. It should only serve them in good stead to get rid of Zille once and for all.