    From A Poet To Another -- An Ode To Ntate Keorapetse Kgositsile

    "How is this moment meant to be archived -- neatly seated amongst memories and eulogies?"

    11/01/2018 04:58 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Uproxx Images

    Poet to Poet

    Strings of jazz to helmet

    Life to death

    Ntate, which moments here were fallible?

    Which ones carried the "loudness of blind desire"?

    What of the future of words?

    Loneliness and poetry

    Unrequited giving and years of beckoning light

    What is all of it supposed to look like?

    How are we meant to feel in the apocalypse of too many:

    Ages,

    Feelings,

    Rhythms,

    Cultures,

    Births,

    How is this moment meant to be archived -- neatly seated amongst memories and eulogies?

    How did you keep up with the cycle -- bore the pain and sickle of words,

    Showed up

    Housed jubilant rage with a conviction to smile...

    Your sons and swords

    Your daughters' tears

    Repetition and repercussions

    Exile.

    48hours.co.za

    Ntate, the present continues to be a very dangerous place to live in

    Disenchantment and a plurality of breakings

    Ineffable catastrophes that kill feint hearts

    The urban stage has never been pro-truth

    In fact,

    The urban stage has killed too many poets

    Poet to Poet,

    For the sake of it all,

    How did you out breathe most poets?

    One day I asked you about black protest culture and secure spaces for rage

    It was about jazz, Ntate

    Poetry as Jazz and protest

    Multilayered and multidimensional dissents,

    This worded moment of struggle --

    Four hemispheres and multiple lives.

    SAPeople

    Poet to Poet,

    Life and death

    Confusion and... mostly confusion

    Deep rivers and aching,

    Ntate, melancholia is drumming rare grooves on hard bop and...

    I am drawn to these things, Ntate

    The parallels, Ntate,

    The duos

    An acidity

    I am scared the ANC made you tired --

    Broken promises and a never returning Azania.

    Alchetron

    My heart is idle and to this day my relationship with words is slippery,

    I am still a mere mortal whose hello is a whistle and

    There is so much here.

    Thus if this is really the end,

    May my heartfelt, spirit led, love-driven gratitude find you

    I hope grace covers you always.

    There is a Wilhelm scream for beautiful black ancestors

    May you please, kindly and always remember us.

    MORE:Keorapetse "Bra Willie" KgositsileKeorapetse KgositsilememoryVoices