    When Our Lives As Black Women Were Valued By Society

    Now, we mine for black women in a boyfriend's backyard.

    11/07/2017 03:58 SAST
    When we were black women,

    we used to walk this rich land

    with abundance on our lips

    warmth woven in our grip,

    rhythm pulsing in our hips

    and viewed the world through sun-kissed eyelids.

    When we were black women,

    our crowns mirrored pride rather than disgust

    our bodies belonged to us

    our hearts were soaked in trust

    our brothers would kill to protect us.

    Now, the Earth orbits anti-clockwise

    we see bullets rather than birds fly

    not in the end of days but during femicide

    because a black woman is born a crime.

    Now, we mine for black women in a boyfriend's backyard

    inside the boot of taxis and cars,

    at playgrounds and children's parks

    behind 'kwa-next door' after dark.

    Like water, our emancipation is fluid

    filling the cracks of an unjust society

    'enough' loses its strength in OUR vocabulary

    because once, we visited the president at his residency,

    changed our minds when it came to sexuality,

    wore our clothes a little too tightly,

    proceeded to smile whilst flirting,

    had the nerve to ignore the cat-calling

    and being labelled as a 'bitch who loves back chatting'.

    When we were black women,

    our OPTIONS became critical life choices

    of how to survive and stay alive.

