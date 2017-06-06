When Joanne Rowling first published "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" ("Sorcerer's Stone" in the US) nearly 20 years ago, she created a global cultural phenomenon. The brand is currently estimated to be worth a casual $25 billion dollars and with the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" franchise only just getting off the ground, that figure is set to rise. The books have been translated into more than 68 languages in addition to English.

Many of us grew up alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione. Cheering for Harry when he caught his first Snitch; tears streaming down our faces during scenes where beloved characters met their ends (Dumbledore's death scene as portrayed in the film gives me goosebumps just thinking about it); staying up all night for the midnight release and then refusing to sleep until the last word was read.

It should come as no surprise then that something so prolific has had an impact on the way we socialise and create our identities. There is the famous study that shows Harry Potter fans are more accepting, tolerant and have greater empathy than other groups.

Literature with complex, developed themes and characters appears to let readers occupy or adopt perspectives they might otherwise not consider; and it seems that Rowling might get at the beautiful, sobering mess of life in a way that could have a meaningful impact on our children's collective character. — Bret Stetka, Scientific American, 2014.

So, to the Houses. Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. Four words that are significant in the life of any Potter fan. Most people who have almost no knowledge of the Harry Potter world have some sense of the core characteristics of each house. Your house speaks directly to your personality. On the surface, Gryffindors are seen as brave, if not sometimes a bit reckless in their courage. Ravenclaws are smart, high-functioning and snobby. Slytherins are cunning and ambitious. Hufflepuffs are loyal and caring. What this presents to the more focused eye is a goldmine of psychological information. Pottermore, seen to be the definitive method of determining what house you belong in, asks a series of incredibly detailed questions that have the underlying nuance that speaks to much greater behavioural theories (see example below). An example of a true/false question used on Pottermore to help place a user into their appropriate house. This question, in particular, speaks to a person's understanding of trauma, their sense of empathy and more. Every person who wants to be Sorted needs to go through this process of question and answer. Considering the success of both Harry Potter and Pottermore, plus the determination of many to be Sorted, there must be an incredibly large data set sitting on the Pottermore servers. Data that can tell us interesting things about the way people identify themselves.