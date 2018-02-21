Extract: 'Shapes, Shades And Faces'

My interest in poetry came from my fascination with how words could express and, at the same time, carry the accumulation of our experience(s). The experience could be simple or complex, sad or joyful, despairing or hopeful. It is about how the word(s) looks into me or the other, see in one's recess and express the moment without being held back.

Before the flight home

lie here with me

let me rest my head

in your bosom

sow when the moment arrives

you can fly with me

inside your heart

do not leave me yet

soothe my breasts

with the ever gentle

circling movements

from your hand

give me that mouth to mouth aid

so I can share the air you inhale

stay clasped to me like this

so that I can feel

the bulge of that masculinity

as you perform each individual rite

to exorcise my epileptic fits

whose rage is tamed

in the thick warm stream

that flows through us now

do not let the big bird

fly with you

and take you away from me

this rite of passage

must not end

even when dawn

comes to take you away

* This is an extract from "Shapes, Shades and Faces" by Moferefere Lekorotsoana. It is published by African Perspectives Publishing.