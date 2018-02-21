Extract: 'Shapes, Shades And Faces'

My interest in poetry came from my fascination with how words could express and, at the same time, carry the accumulation of our experience(s). The experience could be simple or complex, sad or joyful, despairing or hopeful. It is about how the word(s) looks into me or the other, see in one's recess and express the moment without being held back.
Before the flight home
lie here with me
let me rest my head
in your bosom
sow when the moment arrives
you can fly with me
inside your heart
do not leave me yet
soothe my breasts
with the ever gentle
circling movements
from your hand
give me that mouth to mouth aid
so I can share the air you inhale
stay clasped to me like this
so that I can feel
the bulge of that masculinity
as you perform each individual rite
to exorcise my epileptic fits
whose rage is tamed
in the thick warm stream
that flows through us now
do not let the big bird
fly with you
and take you away from me
this rite of passage
must not end
even when dawn
comes to take you away
* This is an extract from "Shapes, Shades and Faces" by Moferefere Lekorotsoana. It is published by African Perspectives Publishing.