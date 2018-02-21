All Sections
    Extract: 'Shapes, Shades And Faces'

    My interest in poetry came from my fascination with how words could express and, at the same time, carry the accumulation of our experience(s).

    21/02/2018 10:38 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    My interest in poetry came from my fascination with how words could express and, at the same time, carry the accumulation of our experience(s). The experience could be simple or complex, sad or joyful, despairing or hopeful. It is about how the word(s) looks into me or the other, see in one's recess and express the moment without being held back.

    Before the flight home

    lie here with me

    let me rest my head

    in your bosom

    sow when the moment arrives

    you can fly with me

    inside your heart

    do not leave me yet

    soothe my breasts

    with the ever gentle

    circling movements

    from your hand

    give me that mouth to mouth aid

    so I can share the air you inhale

    stay clasped to me like this

    so that I can feel

    the bulge of that masculinity

    as you perform each individual rite

    to exorcise my epileptic fits

    whose rage is tamed

    in the thick warm stream

    that flows through us now

    do not let the big bird

    fly with you

    and take you away from me

    this rite of passage

    must not end

    even when dawn

    comes to take you away

    * This is an extract from "Shapes, Shades and Faces" by Moferefere Lekorotsoana. It is published by African Perspectives Publishing.

