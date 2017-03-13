There Is A New Drug Taking Over Communities

Nyaope drug addiction is a big problem in our communities, but there is an old age drug that has reinvented itself called Methcathinone, known by its street name CAT. This is a brain stimulant favoured for its ability to keep users up and about for more than 24 hours and without any sleep for up to 4 days in a row.

It is an illegal recreational drug used in rave clubs and parties but has unfortunately made its way to our communities. Users assume it is better than nyaope and that they are better because it is more "sophisticated", which in fact they are misinformed. Any substance that changes your brain's natural ability is a drug, unlike Nyaope, businessmen, criminals, the young and old all consume it.

The substance in its natural state is a plant found in the north of the African horn then is chemically produced into a drug substance. The chemistry is very easy therefore it is easily accessible, identified as a rock crushed by users to snort, inject or smoke. It can also be swallowed but users find that it kicks in more effectively when sniffed up their noses.

CAT or "bathtub speed" is a highly addictive and very dangerous drug that gained popularity in South Africa in the late 2000s. It was once found in late Rugby Legend Joost Van der Westhuizen's one time love interest Marilize van Emmenis in 2014. It is viewed as a poor man's drug and a substitute for crack cocaine making it even more dangerous. CAT is cheaper than cocaine but it can be very costly to the user especially because unlike its lower graded competitor Nyaope, the drug is lab manufactured and is sold in its purest form.

The side effects include instant death, although others might have tolerance for it, nose-bleeding, constant talking and rambling than usual, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal cramping. The drug's effects are described as those similar to those of cocaine, the state of "high" in the user's system lasts for up to six hours with feelings of uncontrollable happiness, hyperactivity, confidence that is almost arrogant with dilated eyes and hallucinations. The withdrawal symptoms vary with every individual, anger, irritability, headaches and excessive sleeping.

Addicts praise the drug for being able to consume alcohol all night without their system shutting down because it stabilises the depressive substance. The drug has become so popular one Tavern owner and businessman is known to buy the drug in bulks for personal consumption and tavern goers.

It is important to know and understand that anybody is at risk of coming across the drug and being influenced to take it. Dealers and other drug addicts may sell you all the benefits which may seem reasonable and better than being sober but the cons outweigh the pros. As community members we need to stay vigilant and aware of what goes on in the people we love lives to protect and help them before they get hooked. Cat is expensive to maintain, it increases the crime rate as criminals use it too for its illicit side effects but it is even more expensive to clean out of the system.

If you are or know someone who is addicted to CAT or any drug substance seeking help, you can contact South African Narcotics Anonymous (SANCA) at:

Johannesburg

Tell (011) 836 2461

Let us unite and strive for a drug free world!