Open Letter To All Provincial Leadership And Delegates To 54th ANC Conference

Dear Comrades,

The national consultative conference proceeded successfully, enriched particularly by the participation of 41 current and former NEC members, the members and the president of the ANCYL, and many long-serving ANC stalwarts.

They are, among others, the torchbearers and guardians of the values of the ANC and its mission, aims and objectives as set out in our constitution.

The conference was also attended by delegations from all provinces and 115 representatives from civil society organisations, who provided valuable insights as we move forward to our 54th national conference.

The declaration was unanimously accepted by comrades attending the conference, and we humbly submit it to you for your consideration –– in particular, the call of the conference that "women and men of honour and integrity within the ANC and government stand up against all forms of corruption... that undermine and destroy our organisation, government and our reputation".

We specifically call on you as NEC members to provide leadership and encourage delegates at the conference to withhold their votes from those who have been implicated in wrongdoing and who have done nothing to clear their names.

Delegates sing during the African National Congress 5th National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto, South Africa June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

We call on all those who have been compromised in any way to do the right thing and disclose this, by approaching the law enforcement agencies as well as our integrity commission, so that we rid ourselves of the cancer of corruption that is destroying our movement.

We appeal to all of you attending who are voting delegates: the historical moment to change the trajectory of the ANC and return it to its values and principles is NOW, and a heavy responsibility lies on your shoulders.

Please utilise this opportunity and responsibility carefully, and reaffirm your solemn declaration as set out in the constitution, and pledge that you will act with honesty and integrity at all times, and that you will indeed expose all forms of corruption and dishonesty.

Indeed, cast your vote for integrity, honesty, anti-corruption, anti-factionalism and for principled unity.

With best wishes for a successful 54th national conference.

Comradely regards,

Comrade Mongane Wally Serote

On behalf of the Stalwarts and Veterans of the ANC