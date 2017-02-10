All Sections
    Made Of Black

    10/02/2017 04:55 SAST | Updated 31 minutes ago
    Tila Nomvula Mathizerd

    My ancestors' struggle deluges my pigmentation turning it dark

    Their tears water the pasture of knotted copper-wire upon my dome

    Their plea for dignity is the collagen that fills my lips

    Each sorrowful breath they took plumps my nostrils and before He, whose skin is pale, feeds me bullets I wish to take off my skin made of black.

    As I look into His barrel I stand strong, unwaveringly because

    although my ancestors' light sinks into the horizon their resolve strengthens me

    And hope stems from the cracks of my mental oppression

    Resilience shoots from my core when I realise God dwells in the matter that blackens me

    That's why they fear me

    Peace reigns

    Pride becomes me

    Finally freedom finds me caressing my skin made of black

    And for every kitchen worked & land ploughed, every drop of blood & sweat may we have a lifetime of prosperity. Amen.

