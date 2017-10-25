OpenUpTheIndustry: No One Owes You An Opportunity

There is nothing as upsetting as going to an audition, especially for a production that is claiming to be looking for new talent, and then finding out months later that they chose a familiar face with social media-following numbers.

To a certain extent, I do understand those who get frustrated by the high rotation of familiar faces. However, I have also placed myself in the shoes of those who are on extremely high rotation, simply because I know that sooner or later, I'm going to be one of them.

I have asked myself what would happen when my brand becomes as big as Bonang Matheba's and Trevor Noah's. Will I turn down opportunities because there is a new bee who also wants the same job? The answer is a definite no.

I have also asked myself why production houses constantly choose people who don't necessarily need the job and have bookings every single day.

I came to understand that they are running a business. The production house might wish to hire a new face, but if they bring in Minnie Dlamini, they are guaranteed at least a 100,000 viewers of their production.

I am at a position where if opportunities are not given to me when I knock, I create them. I realised that complaining about not being given a spot on a show, simply because I'm talented, isn't enough. If I get rejected, I create my own show.

While I know that I will one day be on the biggest TV shows, in the meantime, I will use what I have to move me to where I eventually wish to be.

I am inspired by Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. They realised the significance of owning your own production house, rather than waiting for someone to hire you. That's where I wish to be. I want to be like the Fergusons; I want to create my own content and partner with production houses, rather than just being an actress or a host.

I believe we all have the ability to #OpenUpTheIndustry for ourselves, if we open up our minds and realise our potential. No one owes you an opportunity. When an opportunity doesn't present itself, you create your own.