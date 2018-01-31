Amazing Book-To-Movie Adaptations Coming To SA's Big Screens

If you're a bibliophile or a film buff, 2018 is sure to put a spring in your step, as a large array of popular novels will come to theatres and televisions.

Here are nine of the book-to-movie attractions to look forward to in 2018.

1. The Maze Runner: Death Cure - January 2018

What's it about? - When the doors of the lift crank open, the only thing Thomas remembers is his first name. But he's not alone. He's surrounded by boys who welcome him to the Glade - a walled encampment at the centre of a bizarre and terrible stone maze.

Genre: Young adult, teen, adventure

Who's in it? Rosa Salazar, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Dylan O'Brien,Patricia Clarkson

2. 12 Strong (based on the novel Horse Soldiers) - February 2018

Horse Soldiers/ Amazon

What's it about? "12 Strong" tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11; under the leadership of a new captain, the team must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban.

Genre: Intelligence and espionage, history.

Who's in it? Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban, William Fichtner

3. A Wrinkle In Time - March 2018

A Wrinkle In Time/ Amazon

What's it about? In 1962, Madeleine L'Engle debuted her novel "A Wrinkle in Time", which would go on to win the 1963 Newbery Medal. Bridging science and fantasy, darkness and light, fear and friendship, the story became a classic of children's literature and is beloved around the world. Now Disney is bringing it to the silver screen!

Genre: Teen, young adult, time travel, science fiction

Who's in it? Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey

4. Red Sparrow - March 2018

Red Sparrow/ Amazon

What's it about? Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to "Sparrow School", a Russian intelligence service, where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations.

Genre: Espionage, political thriller

Who's in it? Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Irons,Charlotte Rampling

5. Peter Rabbit - March 2018

Peter Rabbit/ Amazon

What's it about? A feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter's classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer's vegetable garden.

Genre: Children's, bedtime, animals

Who's in it? Margot Robbie - Flopsy (voice), Daisy Ridley - Cottontail (voice), Domhnall Gleeson

6. Ready Player One - March 2018

Ready Player One/ Amazon

What's it about? It's the year 2044, and the real world has become an ugly place. We're out of oil. We've wrecked the climate. Famine, poverty and disease are widespread.

Genre: Young adult, dystopian

Who's in it? Hannah John-Kamen, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Cooke. Director: Steven Spielberg

7. The War With Grandpa - March 2018

The War with Grandpa/ Amazon

What's it about? Peter is thrilled that Grandpa is coming to live with his family. That is, until Grandpa moves right into Peter's room, forcing him upstairs. Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back.

Genre: Teen, young adult, humour

Who's in it? Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour, Christopher Walken

8. Death Wish - March 2018

Death Wish/ Amazon

What's it about? Dr Paul Kersey is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city's violence as victims are rushed into his ER – until his wife and college-age daughter are viciously attacked in their suburban home.

Genre: Mystery, thriller, suspense

Who's in it? Bruce Willis, Elisabeth Shue, Vincent D'Onofrio

9. Every Day - May 2018

Every Day/ Amazon

What's it about? From the genius of David Levithan, co-author of "Will Grayson, Will Grayson", and "Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist", comes a love story like none you've read before. A shy teenager falls for someone who transforms into another person every day.

Genre: Teen, young adult, science fiction, dystopian

Who's in it? Angourie Rice, Maria Bello, Owen Teague