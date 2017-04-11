Keep Your Faith South Africa

In a world where terrorism takes over peace and hostilities replace kindness and tolerance; in a country where #FeesMustFall and, indirectly, so does education, a country governed by the local version of He Who Must Not Be Named, how do we keep our faith strong, for the sake of our children?

I keep on telling myself that the people make the country and not its politicians. Although the politicians may very well break it. After all, the people have the power to choose their own government. Although power is not the correct word here anymore, choice is. Just as I choose not to speak ill of my husband in front of my children - or anyone else for that matter and just as I do not speak ill of my own children in front of them - or anyone else, because I don't want to break them.

I do not speak ill of my children's teachers or of their school in front of them - because I don't want to break their faith in their own education. Just as well, I choose not to speak ill of this country of ours. I think of Madiba, because he is my South African grandfather just as much as he is yours or his. I think of Madiba's love for positive reinforcement and for this country.

Nelson Mandela wrote in his autobiography, "Long Walk to Freedom": "I am fundamentally an optimist. Whether that comes from nature or nurture, I cannot say. Part of being optimistic is keeping one's head pointed toward the sun, one's feet moving forward. There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested, but I would not and could not give myself up to despair. That way lay defeat and death."

Your CAN DO list for keeping your FAITH in SOUTH AFRICA

CAN DO #1

Learn an African language. Learning another language helps breech cultural barriers, have access to and better understand other groups and people. And this is imperative in a country as rich as ours, with eleven official languages. Most schools nowadays offer a third language. Let's celebrate this opportunity and learn with our children.

CAN DO #2

Engross yourself in other cultures. This is as easy as pie in South Africa and it will bring along respect and tolerance. Begin with food; try new recipes, local ones. Move into indigenous music, theater and home-grown, local authors. South Africa offers a rich cultural stew and it just waits to be tasted, I guarantee that you will enjoy it. We are all different, yet it is the sum of our traditions that makes us, South Africans, whole and unique.

CAN DO #3

Wavin' the South African Flag. I know you sang it, I did too.

"Give me freedom, give me fire

Give me reason, take me higher"

Fly the South African flag now, it brings along hope, respect and pride.

CAN DO #4

Preserve the South African wildlife. It will make our children's country beautiful and rich. You could volunteer to work in a wildlife nature reserve and live the African Conservation Experience. Or you can just do your bit at saving water and electricity; as monotonous as these may sound, they will help our country in the long term.

CAN DO #5

Buy South African products, buy local. By buying locally manufactured and grown produce, we stimulate job creation, decreasing unemployment in South Africa.

Did you know that "PRIDE" is an acronym?

P - Patriotism, Partnership and Productivity.

R - Reindustrialisation

I - Innovation and competitiveness.

D - Domestic Consumption

E - Entrepreneurship, Enterprise Development, Economic Development and Export Development

Have Faith, South Africa. We owe it to our children. Just like we love them, clothe and feed them, we owe them faith in a better country. It will probably take another presidential mandate to get us out of the Junk Status Rating. But deep down in my gut I know that I owe it to my children to have faith and raise them as positive South Africans.

Have faith, South Africa.