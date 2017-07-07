Perfect Your Performance With The Top 20 Apps For Business

Business trips can become complicated with flights, reservations, hotels, meetings and schedules. Send all that information to TripIt and it organises everything for you into a neat agenda.

6. Uber

No travel app list would be complete without it. Uber for Business is practical for companies of all sizes. You can easily expense rides without the hassle of signing up an entire team, and use the app for employee travel, client meetings, commuting and more.

7. uGoMyWay

uGoMyWay was recently launched in Cape Town and will soon extend country-wide. It is an app that connects drivers and passengers to carpool, thereby decreasing congestion in cities where traffic is not only soul-destroying but also terrible for the environment.

Time Tracking is of the essence.

8. Toggl

Toggl tracks what you do with every second of your time, making it ideal for anyone who needs to keep accurate track of time or log billable hours. The app enables you to track projects and clients, view colourful graphs, export timesheets and sync with several project management apps.

9. Eternity Time Log

Eternity Time Log recognises that time extends beyond office hours. This app breaks it down into three sections for us: work, play and sleep. Eternity is an excellent tool for getting an overview of where you spend most of your time.

Project Management - reaching goals one step at a time.

10. Basecamp

Basecamp enables users to keep up-to-date with each other and stay on top of projects. We love it because it's intuitive and easy to use, and easily organises and manages projects in one place while allowing users to communicate within projects.

11. Trello

Trello uses boards, lists and cards to organise and prioritise projects. Trello is highly visual, making it easy to understand. You can quickly grasp how to attach files to boards, create checklists and assign colleagues to projects.

12. Asana

Asana is a shared task list and project management tool for teamwork. You can create projects, assign tasks and keep track of team productivity.

Communication: the art of communication is the language of leadership.

13. Skype

Skype is our go-to. It offers communication of all forms from video to instant messaging, international calls, sharing of photos and files instantaneously, screen sharing and it works on all devices.

14. Slack

Slack is a cloud-based team collaboration tool that aims to eventually replace email. With its chatroom-like interface, Slack allows communities and teams to communicate instantly and at scale.

Hit the jackpot with these apps.

15. Expensify

Expensify provides easy scanning of receipts and categorising of trips with a clean and intuitive UI. It's another useful app for business travel and has several features available, especially when companies sign up for one corporate account.

16. Square

Square allows individuals and businesses to pay on their mobiles. The device works immediately once plugged in and accepts cash, credit and debit cards, gift cards and even cheques.

Security: mind your own business

17. Box

Box is an uncomplicated app that enables users to store files in the cloud, safely and securely. You can share documents with colleagues, edit files on other apps and access your files from any device.

18. Last Pass

Last Pass recognises the danger of using one password for every account and the risk of leaving sticky notes everywhere with all your login details. This app stores all your passwords and keeps them absolutely secured with 2FA (two-factor authentication).

Networking is not what you know, it's who you know.

19. LinkedIn

If you're on one social media platform for your business, it should be LinkedIn. LinkedIn allows users to create profiles and connect with like-minded professionals, join and create groups relevant to their industry or interest, and allows businesses to create company pages and sponsored advertisements while establishing themselves as leaders in their field in front of their specific audience.

20. Yammer

Finally, something that makes group work easy. Yammer is a work-group chat app that has several features allowing colleagues to chat, share files and photos, track projects and much more.

You may not need all 20, but a thought out selection of the above apps can increase your productivity, punctuality and professionalism. If it's business critical insights you're looking for, however, consider Executive Alerts, Meltwater's latest media intelligence offering designed for professionals looking to stay on top of the most critical daily insights about their business, competitors and industry.