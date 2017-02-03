We Should All Unite And Fight Against Extreme Greed For Wealth And Material Gain

I applaud all the women who in the Women's March all across the world and especially in the USA. This march would not have been necessary had people not been apathetic. They disliked a candidate and sat back and allowed a completely unqualified and quite frankly ignorant person take the presidency of their country.

Why should we care? Because here in South Africa we have been apathetic for too long too. We have allowed Jacob Zuma and his cronies to rape and pillage our country. This is not what Steve Biko or Chris Hani died for, this is not why Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison. Why are we sitting back and allowing this to happen and what can we do?

Start with your own life and stop paying bribes or buying pirate DVDs or stolen goods. Clean your own backyard so that you can have a strong foundation from which to start your battle. Insist that the government and your local counsellor not waste taxpayers' money on luxury cars or expensive trips but rather to help the people. That is what we pay taxes for. To build our country, to have good health services and a government that cares for the people and not their own back pockets or bank accounts.

The practice of me first has become the new norm and we, the people need to put a stop to it. Money, fancy cars and designer clothing have become more important to people than values. Values and norms are the glue that keeps society together. We need this glue because the world is falling apart.

People of the earth unite and let us not allow greed and avarice to destroy us. Even a small step forward is a step in the right direction.

In Europe politicians, are talking about blond, blue-eyed people. Sound familiar? That was Hitler's dream for a pure nation. We, the people of this world cannot afford to let history repeat itself. We may be different nations living on different continents, praying to different gods, but we share a lot of things whether we want to admit it or not.

I don't care if your skin is black, brown, white or yellow. I don't care if you speak a different language to the one I speak, I don't care to which god you pray to, or if you even pray at all. I care about the earth and about basic human rights. I care about corruption everywhere, about our wildlife being slaughtered and species going extinct because of greed. I care about the renewed interest and talk about nuclear weapons. I was fortunate enough to visit Hiroshima and listen to survivors of that awful bomb. I happen to be a Health Physicist and know what radiation does to both your body and the earth.

People of the earth unite and let us not allow greed and avarice to destroy us. Even a small step forward is a step in the right direction. Let us stop the madness that is starting to take a hold of this world we call home. We have only one earth and only one chance to change the course that our leaders across the globe are taking us in. Unite and fight!