Celebrate The Academy Awards With 5 Oscar-Worthy Cocktails

With the Academy Awards nearly here, it's time to start planning the cocktails worth serving at your stylish viewing party. These five recipes will ensure that you'll be drinking something just as chic as the stars – from bubbles that involve a gilded touch, to twists on the best-picture nominees, drink up and cheers to this year's Oscars.

The Front Runner

Georgian bay gin

We've all got our favourite front runners when it comes to the award categories, but almost everyone will agree this cocktail has a good shot of being the best in the show.

Ingredients:

37ml gin

30ml Pimms No.1

15ml rosemary syrup

30ml lemon juice

Ginger beer

3 dashes Angostura bitters

apple and lemon slices

Method: Fill a mason jar with ice and add Gin, Pimms No. 1, rosemary syrup and lemon juice. Top with ginger beer and add Angostura bitters. Stir. Garnish with apple and lemon slices.

Campari By Your Name

Before the big night, all the nominees had a chance to get together during the official Oscar Nominee Luncheon. During that luncheon, cocktails themed for each nominated picture were served, including this one – "Call me by your name".

Ingredients:

30ml Campari

30ml sweet vermouth

30ml fresh grapefruit juice

45ml sparkling wine

Method: Stir the Campari, sweet vermouth and grapefruit juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with sparkling wine.

No Words

AOL Images

As a tribute to Sally Hawkins – a silent and powerful portrayal of a woman falling in love with a fish-man in "Shape Of Water" – bartender Zak Doy has incorporated seafood into a classic Caesar.

30ml gin

2 dashes Tabasco sauce

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

5 grinds fresh cracked black pepper

30ml clam nectar

90ml Mott's clamato

clam for garnish

Method: Rim glass with celery salt, add all ingredients to a glass filled with ice, stir and garnish with a clam.

The After Party

Everyone can celebrate with this winning cocktail, which brings a fresh golden flavour to the evening.

Ingredients:

45ml vodka

22ml apricot liqueur

15ml lemon juice

Sparkling wine to top

Method: Combine vodka, apricot liqueur and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker, shake with ice. Strain, top with sparkling wine and garnish with lemon peel.

The Clase Azul Hour

Clase Azul

Inspired by Best Picture nominee "The Darkest Hour" this is one of the official cocktails for Elton John's after party – one of the hottest tickets in town on Oscar night.

Ingredients:

45ml Clase Azul Plata tequila

60ml fresh orange juice

30ml agave nectar

60ml fresh raspberry juice

raspberry garnish

Method: Add the tequila, orange juice and agave nectar to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake for 15-20 seconds. Pour the raspberry juice into an old-fashioned glass with ice. Slowly strain the shaker mix into the glass, keeping the raspberry juice to mix separately. Top with raspberry garnish.