Celebrate The Academy Awards With 5 Oscar-Worthy Cocktails

With the Academy Awards nearly here, it's time to start planning the cocktails worth serving at your stylish viewing party. These five recipes will ensure that you'll be drinking something just as chic as the stars – from bubbles that involve a gilded touch, to twists on the best-picture nominees, drink up and cheers to this year's Oscars.
The Front Runner
We've all got our favourite front runners when it comes to the award categories, but almost everyone will agree this cocktail has a good shot of being the best in the show.
Ingredients:
- 37ml gin
- 30ml Pimms No.1
- 15ml rosemary syrup
- 30ml lemon juice
- Ginger beer
- 3 dashes Angostura bitters
- apple and lemon slices
Method: Fill a mason jar with ice and add Gin, Pimms No. 1, rosemary syrup and lemon juice. Top with ginger beer and add Angostura bitters. Stir. Garnish with apple and lemon slices.
Campari By Your Name
Before the big night, all the nominees had a chance to get together during the official Oscar Nominee Luncheon. During that luncheon, cocktails themed for each nominated picture were served, including this one – "Call me by your name".
Ingredients:
- 30ml Campari
- 30ml sweet vermouth
- 30ml fresh grapefruit juice
- 45ml sparkling wine
Method: Stir the Campari, sweet vermouth and grapefruit juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with sparkling wine.
No Words
As a tribute to Sally Hawkins – a silent and powerful portrayal of a woman falling in love with a fish-man in "Shape Of Water" – bartender Zak Doy has incorporated seafood into a classic Caesar.
- 30ml gin
- 2 dashes Tabasco sauce
- 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
- 5 grinds fresh cracked black pepper
- 30ml clam nectar
- 90ml Mott's clamato
- clam for garnish
Method: Rim glass with celery salt, add all ingredients to a glass filled with ice, stir and garnish with a clam.
The After Party
Everyone can celebrate with this winning cocktail, which brings a fresh golden flavour to the evening.
Ingredients:
- 45ml vodka
- 22ml apricot liqueur
- 15ml lemon juice
- Sparkling wine to top
Method: Combine vodka, apricot liqueur and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker, shake with ice. Strain, top with sparkling wine and garnish with lemon peel.
The Clase Azul Hour
Inspired by Best Picture nominee "The Darkest Hour" this is one of the official cocktails for Elton John's after party – one of the hottest tickets in town on Oscar night.
Ingredients:
- 45ml Clase Azul Plata tequila
- 60ml fresh orange juice
- 30ml agave nectar
- 60ml fresh raspberry juice
- raspberry garnish
Method: Add the tequila, orange juice and agave nectar to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake for 15-20 seconds. Pour the raspberry juice into an old-fashioned glass with ice. Slowly strain the shaker mix into the glass, keeping the raspberry juice to mix separately. Top with raspberry garnish.