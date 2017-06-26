Mantashe On Dead Esidimeni Patients: I Was Just Joking

Social media users were appalled and furious at ANC secretary general Gweda Mantashe for referring to the 94 mentally ill patients who died earlier in the year after they were moved from Life Esidemeni Health Care by government as 'amageza'.

When asked whether he did not feel that his tone and his making fun of a situation where so many people died was inappropriate, he responded saying he was making fun of the situation and not those who died. "I was making fun of the situation the MEC found herself in, but politics is polluted, there is no space for fun," he complained.

One wonders how such a tragic occurrence and the loss of the lives of so many under the government's care would call for any 'fun', but when HuffPostSA pointed this out to Mantashe he responded by saying, "A society that cannot laugh at itself, is no society at all."

Mantashe, who was speaking at the ANC Gauteng Provincial Conference on Friday, has been asked to apologise for the statement. But he says he will only apologise for speaking isiXhosa, and not for his use of the term, which many feel was derogatory and insensitive. The party's secretary general insists that there was nothing wrong with the word and that the problem was people's lack of understanding of the language. "It is not derogatory and there is no other word than that," he said. "The problem is deep, people get agitated by their own language," he added.

Mantashe blames the complaints regarding his use of the term to 'postmodernism' and says that people have no depth for the isiXhosa language. "It's these model C's [-schooled people], they have no sense of the language." Although Mantashe insists on making this a language issue, some of the Twitter users who have called his use of the word derogatory and offensive also happen to be Xhosa-speaking. They insist that there was a better and more respectful way for the secretary general to speak of not just the dead but the mentally ill, and that he should not use the language as an excuse for his rude mannerisms.

The secretary general and his audience may have found this statement harmless and funny, but Twitter is not laughing, and neither are we.

Xhosa language also respects the dead, the tone was not respectful, ndingumxhosa by the way, asithi "lifile elageza" xa kubhubhe umntu — Buki B (@bukiswa) June 24, 2017