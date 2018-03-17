Best Of The Blogs, March 17: Top Reads You Shouldn't Miss

This week's blogs dealt with everything from politics and the land debate to lifestyle and entertainment, with some extra spice relating to the Australian home affairs minister's call to grant white South African farmers refugee status in his "civilised" country.

Here's what you should catch, in case you missed it:

1. The Land Debate Is Changing The Political Landscape

Onkgopotse JJ Tabane says the reality of the land expropriation debate is that it has shifted the politics of South Africa for good. It has also exposed the fact that the ANC was not ready to make the leap into the radical stance of expropriation of land without compensation... Read more.

2. When It Comes To Land, Apologising For Apartheid Is Simply Not Enough

As a property law scholar who finished my doctorate in law nine years ago on the issue of compensation for expropriation under the Constitution, the current talk on expropriation without compensation interests me. It also frustrates me, because apart from the political manoeuvering, there seems to be a general misconception about the specific legalities of the process out there, writes Elmien du Plessis.

3. Kagiso Rabada Seals Test for Proteas, Wins Instant Vacation

Kagiso Rabada was named man of the match in the second Test between South Africa and Australia, which the home team won convincingly by six wickets.

But his 11 wickets for 150 runs was somewhat overshadowed by his two-match suspension after amassing a whopping three more demerit points in an incident likely to be termed "Shouldergate" by people who like to add the suffix "-gate" to the end of words that appear in controversial incidents. Read more.

4. Why Does Oz Minister Suddenly Care About White SA Farmers? Short Answer: He Doesn't

Why would Australia's home affairs minister choose to wedge himself in the middle of post-apartheid South Africa's complex politics, causing offence and a diplomatic mess that now needs to be cleaned up? The likely answer is he didn't really care, writes senior associate editor for HuffPost Australia, Eoin Blackwell.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 26: Peter Dutton, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Immigration and Border Protection speaks during Question Time at Parliament House on February 26, 2018 in Canberra, Australia.

5. When Black Men Fetishise Africanness

"Take me back to the Motherland," he yelled as he came, and I responded to this ridiculousness with a chuckle. It wasn't so much that I was amused; I was taken aback by the sheer ignorance of a man who literally just graduated with a doctorate degree in African Studies, writes Angelo Louw.

6. #Techsex: When Jealousy And Surveillance Kill The Mood

Dr Eve writes that she has never been a fan of science fiction. She says "it's too out there and definitely scary", and working with the unexpectedness of people's behaviour, especially in their intimate relationships, is chilling and thrilling. However, technology grabbed her attention. She says the tech world has always felt surreal – too immediate and, at times, too unbelievable. It's like living in a full-time science fiction world. Read more.

7. Restaurants To Try When Travelling In Botswana

If you're going on a Botswana safari, chances are you'll end up in the tourist town of Maun. Situated in northern Botswana, this bustling hub sees thousands of travellers each year because of its proximity to Moremi Game Reserve, the Okavango Delta and the Chobe River – all prime safari destinations. These four eateries offer delicious food and excellent service, writes Tatum-Lee Louw.