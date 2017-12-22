Not Everyone Has The Privilege Of Christmas With The Family

Missing someone this Christmas? Claim the rightful place of your alienated child or grandchild in your family. Hold a space for them in your circle of celebrations, and honour the tremendous trauma of everyone involved.

Millions of families all over the world will be spending Christmas and the holidays without one (or more) of their beloved children. Why? Somehow, somewhere, a parent decided to violate that child's basic human right to a healthy relationship with both his/her father and mother.

These families will mourn the loss of those precious children, and the children might never know their parent, siblings, grandparents and extended family.

Alienation is a devastating crime, and the harmful effects extend way beyond Christmas to every birthday and milestone celebration of the alienated child. Read more about Parental Alienation as it occurs during divorce.

Long after the child has grown up, the pain remains –– of a loving parent fading into a distant relative, and finally becoming a total stranger. No child should be forced to grow up without one of their parents, unless they are deceased.

In honour of our beloved alienated children, I have created a Christmas Tree to pin their names to. Help me to show the world how many children will be robbed of a parent and the privilege of spending the festive season with both sides of their families.

Hold a space for them in your circle of celebrations, and honour the tremendous trauma of everyone involved.

Pin the name(s) of your alienated child(ren), even if they're adults today, to this tree to claim their rightful place in your family.

If you don't celebrate Christmas, you are still invited to join this cause, as alienation occurs over the entire spectrum of families in this world.

It is time to show the world how big the problem is –– and that urgent, radical action is needed to rescue our children from this abuse. Let's fill up as many trees as possible. Pins will be updated every 24 hours, so bookmark the link to check yours and follow the progress.

Also, please share this page with all the alienated families you know.

As an alienated child, I have pinned my own name, "Sinta" at the co-ordinates E13. You may use any format you are comfortable with –– name, initials, nickname etc. Your participation is free and confidential, and you can remain anonymous if you wish.