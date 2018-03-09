When Is Divorce Litigation Inevitable?

Although litigation is traditionally the most common option for divorce, around 90 percent of divorces are settled out of court worldwide. Good litigation ought to negotiate the best compromise that will keep your divorce case out of court. However, there are instances where going to court remains the most viable option, only if you have honestly exhausted all other avenues of resolving matters amicably.

Unwillingness to Divorce

The vast majority of divorces are unilateral – one spouse wants the divorce while the other doesn't. In the absence of a mutual agreement to part ways, a divorce is emotionally charged and adversarial by nature.

Contested Issues Remain Unresolved

Sometimes attempts to reach an agreement between parties on certain important issues, such as child custody, visitation, maintenance and division of assets and debts fail, leaving no alternative but to let the courts decide. Read more about Parenting Plans.

Domestic Violence

In the case of domestic violence, one spouse feels intimidated by or fears the other spouse. This makes it physically impossible for parties to be present in the same room, let alone negotiate any agreement.

Power Imbalance

An imbalance of power exists where one spouse controls the finances, for example, leaving the other spouse at a significant disadvantage when negotiating a fair share. Find out if you are Economically Abused.

Substance Abuse

Abuse of any substance, be it alcohol, prescription medication, illegal drugs etc., renders a person incapable of reason and insight. Litigation might very well be the only way to reach a fair solution.

In certain situations, litigation could very well reduce potential animosity between divorcing parties, as it removes the responsibility for making really hard decisions out of their hands.

Parental Alienation and Child Abuse

Due to the very sensitive nature of parental alienation and child abuse, the legal route is best to protect the victim and ensure successful prosecution of the perpetrator. In some cases, unfounded allegations are made which need to be regarded in a very serious light and addressed accordingly. Read more about the Five Steps of Parental Alienation to find out if it applies to you.

Criminal Activities

Both the guilty and innocent parties need proper legal representation, advice and protection, for the consequences of illegal actions will have profound effects on the whole family and the security of their future.

Personality Disorders

Psychological profiles of parents and children may be obtained and admitted in court, in order to settle relevant divorce disputes, which might not be possible during meditation. Learn about the 25 Signs of Emotional Abuse.

Forensic Issues

The courts have several avenues to discover information which has not been disclosed by parties in a divorce. When dishonesty prevails, trust is lost between spouses and the chances of reaching an amicable agreement is severely diminished. Here are the Signs that Your Spouse is Hiding Assets.

Unrealistic expectations

Divorce decisions relating to the above-mentioned matters should be based on logic and the law, not emotions. A divorce attorney who does not endorse frivolous attempts to punish a spouse for wrongdoing, but focuses on meeting realistic expectations and problem-solving, is the solution. Are you a victim of Litigational Abuse?

In certain situations, litigation could very well reduce potential animosity between divorcing parties, as it removes the responsibility for making really hard decisions out of their hands.