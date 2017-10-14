Best Of The Blogs 14 October: The Blogs You Should Be Reading Right Now

1. Dear Ntsiki Mazwai: Strength To You, Speaking Out Could Not Have Been Easy

When poet and singer, Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter on Friday morning, to let people know that she was also a victim of rape allegedly at the hands of kwaito star Brickz, real name Sipho Ndlovu, she was not ready for the replies that followed and neither were we, writes Duenna Mambana.

2. Frank Chikane: 'The ANC And The Country Have Been On A Course To The Abyss For More Than A Decade'

The topical question within and outside ANC circles is, how did we get here? What does our current state say of the care and courage – or lack thereof – with which we have handled the freedom for which many fought and died? To answer these questions, veterans and stalwarts of the ANC will hold a national consultative conference from November 17 to 19. The veterans' consultative conference is about the rebirth of the dream of a truly just, nonracial, nonsexist, prosperous and democratic South Africa. We owe it to our children. Read more.

3. Dove Should Have Gotten To Know Its Customers First

Dove launched a Facebook campaign depicting a black woman turning into a white woman after using Dove body wash. This did not wash well, no pun intended. The apology from Dove is noted. But there is more that can be done as, generally, Dove has run meaningful campaign ads in the past, such as the Choose Beautiful and Legacy ads. So we know what the company is capable of, writes Attorney and Co-founder of Lawgistics Legal Consultants, Tiyani Majoko.

4. Girls Should Be Empowered, Before, During And After Crises

This year marks the 6th annual International Day of the Girl (IDG). However, despite the existence of elaborate legal instruments, norms and mechanisms for the protection and promotion of the rights of girls, they still face numerous barriers to the full realisation of their rights. Read more.

5. "Cosatu, Help Fix The ANC!"

An economic revolution cannot be achieved through emotions and sensationalism. If we are to achieve our goals and dreams, we will have to put the ANC and the country before our narrow personal ambitions and elect a leadership that is beyond reproach, writes Andile Lili.

6. Unity Within The ANC Is Possible

Unity of the African National Congress (ANC) is a concept that has occupied conversations across the country. The task of the new president of the ANC will be to examine the unfolding realities, encourage open debate, not punish those with divergent views and ensure that the movement remains focused on radically transforming the economy and land expropriation. Read more.

7. Political Wrangling In Zimbabwe -- Will Grace Mugabe Succeed Her Frail Husband?

Unless there is a candidate who can go toe-to-toe with Mugabe in an extraordinarily hostile and lopsided climate and win the presidential election so convincingly well, the victory will be incontestable in court -- things will head south again. Only a fearless leader with a clear and fresh strategy and a sense of boundless self-sacrifice can help deliver a new and brighter Zimbabwe, writes Tafi Mhaka.