3 Off-The-Grid Stays In SA To Check Out This Festive Season

If you are looking for the best off-the-grid places to stay in South Africa, head to the following properties, where you don't need many comforts in order to love Africa and appreciate its adventures.

Flintstones Mountain Cabin, Memel, Free State

If you love nature, then this mountain cabin is ideal for you. The Flintstones Mountain Cabin is a rustic stone cottage with incredible views of a small valley situated 7km from Memel.

It's pet-friendly and offers accommodation for four to five people that consists of two double rooms, a bathroom with toilet and shower, a kitchen and a lounge. It also offers a fireplace and has a fully-fitted kitchen with fridge, cutlery, and stove.

Platbos Log Cabins, Slanghoek Mountains, Western Cape

Located in a well-kept secret called the Slanghoek Valley, Platbos offers guests peace and tranquility. Each lodge is well equipped with an open-plan kitchen and a living room. Each cabin also has two bedrooms with queen-size beds, and there is also a loft which contains two single beds, as well as toilet and shower.

This lodge offers you perfect mix of serenity and all your home comforts. Activities here include flyfishing and birdwatching. It is also easily accessible by motor vehicle, or you can hire a car, should you need one.

Dream Lodge at Magaliesburg, Gauteng

If you're interested in a romantic getaway, the Dream Lodge in Magaliesburg is perfect for you. Surrounded by beautiful mountains, it offers you the best of off-the-grid accommodation.

The lodge is equipped with beautiful big baths. The cottages have no power, as promised by "off the grid", but they use 30 candles, which are set in niches around the walls and provide the most romantic lighting ever.

All of these getaway spots will provide much-needed rest and respite from the busy city life. Treat yourself and a loved one or family members to some peace and tranquility –– you won't regret it!