Are you a hopeless romantic looking for creative ways to spoil your loved one this Valentine's Day? Well, if you're in Durban on February 14, here are five fantastic restaurants you might want to consider, to treat your Valentine – they have a little something for everyone.

From amazing beachfront bliss with tables set amorously for lovebirds, to culinary art that brings out a romantic mood alongside good company and live jazz, you can make sure this Valentine's Day is a memorable one.

9th Avenue Bistro

The 9th Avenue Bistro is a small, intimate, award-winning restaurant in Morningside, Durban. Recently, it has been named South Africa's favourite restaurant at the Condé Nast House & Garden SA Gourmet Magazine Awards in Cape Town.

The restaurant is well-known for its modern interpretation of bistro classics and its evolving menu, from roasted butternut ravioli to slow-roasted pork belly. The 9th Avenue Bistro is perfect for a beautiful Valentine's Day evening.

Grill Jichana

The Grill Jichana at the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani in Durban is a hometown favourite. The menu offers a range of expertly grilled meat, fish and poultry dishes, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free meals. Their meals are as delicious and picturesque as the venue.

If you're looking for a romantic, yet sophisticated dining experience, Grill Jichana is your go-to this Valentine's Day.

Olive and Oil

If you're in the mood to enjoy Valentine's day with your partner in the bustling city, Olive and Oil in Glenwood is ideal for you. The Mediterranean-style restaurant has a colourful menu, including pizza, seafood and poultry dishes. Their dessert menu is just as impressive and memorable as their meals. The Olive and Oil is a great option to choose, if you're looking for variety.

Havana Grill

Sounds Cuban, doesn't it? The Havana Grill is located on Durban's North Beach, at the Suncoast Hotel. The restaurant has a sophisticated and modern feel to it and is ideal for an awesome date night. With views overlooking the ocean, specialised steaks, seafood and game dishes, the Havana Grill is perfect for a romantic Valentine's Day.

Big Easy Durban - by Ernie Els

Soak up the sun on the Big Easy terrace or opt for the private dining room this Valentine's Day. The Big Easy Durban is a grill restaurant, owned by South African golfer Ernie Els. You can choose from Ernie's favourites, a grill menu, the chef's selection and Durban's finest dishes.

The restaurant is built for comfort and with impeccable style. If you're looking to impress your significant other this Valentine's day, the Big Easy Durban is an ideal choice.