    • THE BLOG

    Five Drone Videos That Will Make You Fall In Love With South Africa

    Towering mountains, sky-blue seas and spectacular fauna and flora... South Africa has it all.

    05/12/2017 15:08 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Pexel

    Every year, thousands of international visitors flock to South Africa's shores to get a glimpse of the beauty that Mzansi has to offer.

    Boasting towering mountains, sky-blue seas and a variety of fauna and flora that few other countries can match globally, South Africa has it all.

    To make you fall in love with Mzansi a little more, here are five drone videos worth watching:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPbdr50wFng

    : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzNC1tQWAA0

    URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NDTeaW1dZo

    URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ah4HUdArYaA&t=31s

