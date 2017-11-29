Five of the Best Photographic Safari Destinations in Southern Africa

Africa is a melting pot of iconic sights. Flora and fauna is in abundance, making it a go-to continent for many a photographer. Southern Africa boasts of an abundance of scenic sites filled with wild game. It is teaming with prospective memorable shots for any photographer. For both professionals and amateurs, southern Africa is bubbling with opportunity.

Here are five of the best photographic destinations for that awe-inspiring shot.

1. Singita Sabi Sand Wildtuin

Image by: Ross Couper

Comprising of the Kruger National Park and its adjacent neighbor, Singita Game Reserve, Singita Sabi Sand is an area with a large concentration of game. This includes the much sought after leopard sightings. One of the places known for converging game is a dam in Camp Shemu within Kruger National Park. This is a meeting point for all wild game in the park and is worth a memorable visit.

2. Zimanga Game Reserve

Image by: Zimagnga Game Reserve

The Zimanga Game Reserve is based in KwaZulu-Natal and is renowned as a game reserve uniquely made with wildlife photographers in mind, this reserve has five photographic hides spread out in this location.They are made with top-notch modern features with the latest being unveiled in March of 2016. It is fitted with beds, a coffee station, and toilets. With its 400 strong bird species, Zimanga is a favorite for bird watchers. It also has a wide range of game including Cheetah, Leopard, and Elephants. Zimanga Game Reserve is easily accessible. You can hire a car with Durban car hire and be on your way to the reserve in no time.

3. Mashatu, Tuli Block

Image by: Mashatu Game Reserve

The Tuli Block in Botswana is a favorite of many a professional photographer such as Greg Dutoit. The beauty of this place is it always has a surprise waiting at the next corner. This particular spot requires a keen eye and patience to get these iconic photographs. The Tuli Enclave is where the three countries: South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe meet. Here, you have the Mashatu Game Reserve which has the largest elephant population in Africa.

4. Okavango Delta, Botswana

Image by: Shannon Wild

The scenery of the Okavango Delta is mind-blowing for many photographers. The sunsets and sunrises are nothing short of epic, while the blend of flora that compliments the fauna captivates to the core. Fed by the third largest river in Africa, the Okavango River, this delta is teeming with life. The Okavango Delta is such a supreme wildlife site that it is a proposed World Heritage Site.

5. Welgevonden Game Reserve

Image by: Phillip Maryam

This game reserve is unique in being home to the big five mammals as well as a diverse flora of over 2,000 plant species. Welgevonden is home to the Mhondoro Game Lodge, which is yet another space created with the photographer in mind. Sitting in a waterhole is a photographer's hide, giving the perfect shots of animals coming to drink every day. This waterhole can be accessed from the lodge using an underground tunnel.