Here's A Foodie's Road Trip Guide For The Festive Season

There are so many reasons to travel to Cape Town and the Western Cape. From the towering mountains to the icy yet captivatingly beautiful Atlantic Ocean, iconic architecture and vibrant culture. The Western Cape has a lot to offer, including an amazing smorgasbord of food heritages to experience.

Cape Town is considered to be one of the world's leading destinations for those wanting to sample cutting-edge cuisine that's steeped in rich history. Why not rent a car to experience all the culinary delights of one of South Africa's most beautiful provinces? The car hire services available in Cape Town will ensure you are able to travel to all these wonderful foodie destinations on your own steam and in your own time.

Here are five amazing foodie destinations not to miss.

La Petite Ferme Restaurant in Franschhoek

Luxury guesthouse and restaurant, La Petite Ferme in Franschhoek, is part of South Africa's Cape Wine Route.

From Cape Town 1h 8min (81.4 km) via N1 and R45*

The fact that Franschhoek is situated only an hour from Cape Town isn't the only reason to visit this iconic Western Cape town. Franschhoek is a veritable foodie heaven and this award-winning restaurant is a great place to start your trip to one of the Western Cape's most picturesque and tranquil towns.

The Hussar Grill in Stellenbosch

From Cape Town 44min (50.5 km) via N2 and R310

The Hussar Grill has a long-standing history of quality food of impeccable standards. If you are a meat lover, then Hussar should be on your list. Since 1964, it has provided the famous wine-producing town with excellent food.

Olympia Café in Kalk Bay

From Cape Town 33min (30.1 km) via M3

This iconic Kalk Bay establishment has become a regular for locals and visitors alike. For years it has provided the southern peninsula region with quintessential pastries and bistro-style food. They pride themselves on hiring interesting staff members and are also dog-friendly. Something to consider is that they don't take reservations, so you may have to wait for a table.

Addis in Cape Town

This is the definitive Ethiopian dining experience in Cape Town's bustling city centre. It prides itself in providing a uniquely Ethiopian eating-out experience; down to the last decorative ornaments on the tables. This is the authentic experience you have been looking for, short of visiting Ethiopia.

Bientang's Cave Restaurant in Hermanus

From Cape Town 1h 36min (121 km) via N2

If visiting a restaurant that has literally been carved into an old cave isn't reason enough to venture to this iconic destination, then the fact that it's within direct view of one of Africa's best whale sanctuaries should be. Hermanus is one of the most picturesque towns in the whole the Western Cape for various reasons. This restaurant will help you reconnect with nature and is also a great place to bond and unwind with the whole family.

*Please note that the distances from Cape Town to destinations are taken from Google Maps.