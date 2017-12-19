If You're Looking To Break A Wave, Here Are The Best Surf Spots In And Around Cape Town

Looking for a place to catch a wave in Cape Town? Or do you want to learn how to surf? Cape Town has the most spectacular surfing beaches, perfect for beginners and more advanced surfers.

Here are some of the best spots:

Muizenberg Beach

Muizenberg, Western Cape, South Africa, Southern Africa, Africa

Muizenberg offers a serene environment accented with rainbow-coloured beach shacks. The beach is unique and its relatively gentle waves make it a suitable venue for surfers with little to no experience. Muizenberg beach is often referred to as surfers corner and amateurs are also taught to surf by professionals at the surf school.

It is one of South Africa's most popular beaches and, for this reason, you may find crowds of people flocking here to enjoy what this beach has to offer.

Scarborough Beach

The quiet Scarborough Beach is one of Cape Town's hidden treasures. The beach is situated just outside the Cape Point Nature Reserve. The scarcity of visitors almost gives this beach an exclusive feel. The waves on this beach are perfect for surfers who have intermediate-level surfing skills and experience. You should not miss out, here you can experience surfing like never before.

Dungeons Beach

Dungeons' surfing spot location is just off Hout Bay, situated on the Atlantic seaboard of Cape Town. The surfing spot at Dungeons is not a place for amateurs. The beach is known to be one of South Africa's most extreme surfing spots. Pros can enjoy riding monster waves at this offshore reef. Here, waves rise as high as 20 metres at times. It is a good place for thrill seekers who love surfing.

Long Beach

Long Beach waves in a storm, Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa.

Long Beach is one of Cape Town's longest and most beautiful beaches. The beach is a total of 8km in length and is situated on the Southern Peninsula of Cape Town. The good thing about the Long Beach is that waves here are consistent. The high frequency of waves attracts a large number of surfers, so you should expect to see more surfers on the weekend. If you are the kind of a surfer who likes to have some elbow room, I would suggest you visit Long Beach on weekdays instead of weekends.

Llandudno Beach

A view of Llandudno and Llandudno beach from Victoria Road. Cape Town, South Africa.

Llandudno Beach is a serene, luxury beach in Cape Town situated between Camps Bay and Hout Bay. It consists of a secluded strip of sand. Soaring boulders also shelter it from the wind. On some occasions, there are strong rip tides which may prove problematic to new surfers.

It is always good to match your competence with a surf spot to allow yourself to have fun without much worry. What are you waiting for? All you need is good company and a reliable set of wheels, and you'll be ready to catch a few waves in no time!