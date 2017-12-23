Only Have 48 Hours In Cape Town? Here's What To Get Up To

If you are visiting Cape Town for just 48 hours and you're wondering what to do while you're in the city for such a short while, there is plenty to choose from. Cape Town is an amazing city that offers wide alternatives and great experiences.
Here are some of the top things to try on a short stay:
Visit the Boland
Just an hour's drive from the central business district, you can visit some of the most amazing local vineyards. The best known are Môreson, Haute Cabrière, and La Petite Ferme. You can hire a car at Cape Town airport to get around swiftly on your stay, and you can hop on the tram in Franschhoek, which will take you on a tour around various vineyards in the areas.
Visit the District Six Museum
This museum gives a thorough review of the history of the District Six area, which was notoriously destroyed by the apartheid state, and its inhabitants forcibly removed to the Cape Flats between 1960 and 1970. Many of the tours in the city begin at this special museum, in order to explain the history of the area, and the laws that shaped it.
Visit the Cape of Good Hope
Expanding in 77,5 square km, the Cape of Good Hope (known also as Cape Point, the tip of the Cape Peninsula) offers some great walks and awesome scenery. Here you can admire a variety of more than 250 bird species, including cormorants and ostriches that live around the Cape.
Discover the Two Oceans Aquarium
Take the time to explore the colourful and vibrant Atlantic and Indian oceans' aquatic life. At the Two Oceans Aquarium, you can see more than 3,000 underwater creatures from 88 species on show. This aquarium promises great entertainment for the whole family, from penguin shows to an interactive exhibit that includes a touch pool. If you're really a water baby, you can even dive with the big fish at the aquarium.
Catch the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Explore one of the Seven Wonders of the World by taking a cablecar up to the summit of Table Mountain, from which you can view all of the city from various angles. You can also reach the top on foot, along beautiful –– but really exhausting –– trails. Hiking up the mountain can also be very time-consuming, and is safer in groups.
The Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden
Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden has been deemed one of the greatest botanical gardens in Africa. The 5.28-square-kilometres of indigenous and exotic flora offer free guided tours and walks, so visitors can see some of the most amazing and colourful plant species.
You can also take a walk on the Tree Canopy Walkway (also known as the Boomslang), which is a curvaceous timber-and-steel bridge that rises through the trees, allowing visitors to experience breathtaking views of this iconic garden.
Explore the unique tastes and flavours of the city
Cape Town offers great tastes from across the continent. You can try different traditional and adopted foods, like braaivleis (barbecue), amanqina (chicken feet), Malay curries, and lots more. You can also try some extraordinary African coffee blends and indigenous dark chocolate mousses.
