Planning A Cape Town Holiday? 5 Must-Visit Places

If you're planning a Cape Town holiday in 2018, here are five reasons to journey down the Cape Peninsula:

Located on the sun-kissed shores of False Bay, Simon's Town, home of the South African Navy, is one of Cape Town's most visited tourist destinations.

Home to the iconic Boulder's Beach penguin colony, Simon's Town was originally named Simon's Vlek after Simon van der Stel, Dutch governor of the Cape Colony from 1677 to 1699.

It is steeped in history and tradition, and home to the warmest beaches on the Cape Peninsula.

According to Seatemperature.org, Simon's Town's water temperature ranges from 15°C - 19°C. Boulders Beach, Seaforth Beach and Long Beach are excellent Simon's Town options for a family day out, and little ones will enjoy frolicking in the warmer waters of the Mozambique Current.

Whale watching is a real treat

Make sure you witness the giant southern right whales around the False Bay coastline. From June to November, these gentle giants leave icy Antarctic waters to mate and calve. However, it's not just southern right whales on offer – sightings of Bryde's whales, humpback whales, orcas and dolphins are also common.

See the African penguins at Boulders Beach

A trip to Simon's Town isn't complete without a visit to the African penguin colony at Boulders Beach. It offers the best of both worlds – an educational trip on which to learn more about these braying penguins in the Table Mountain National Park Marine Protected Area, but also ideal spot for a quick swim, with its crystal-clear waters flowing between the massive granite boulders scattered across the beach.

Explore Simon's Town's waters by kayak

There's no better way to explore False Bay than by hopping into a kayak. It gives you a unique opportunity to get close to penguins, seals and even the whales that call its waters home during the months of August to November.

Visit Seal Island

Seal Island is located just six kilometres from the False Bay shore. This speck of land is inhabited by more 60,000 Cape fur seals, the favourite prey of the great white sharks that roam the waters surrounding it.

Boat trips to Seal Island are an absolute must, and whale watching can be quite spectacular from the decks of these vessels.