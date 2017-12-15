The idea of going all the way to a shopping centre is exhausting, right? Few things compare to the cultural mecca found in a buzzing flea market, outside of the confines of a predictable shopping centre.

Another great thing about visiting these markets is that it gives the patron the opportunity to engage with the artisan and really get to know the person and the product they are making.

With a world of great markets in South Africa, there is really no reason why you shouldn't get out there and experience them for yourself.

Here are five great markets around South Africa to enjoy:

I Heart Market Durban

For a few years now, I Heart Market has been providing Durban with a monthly market at the popular Moses Mabhida Stadium, and offers the customer an assortment of arts, crafts, cakes and other delicious things to eat and drink.

It's also situated in an area of the city that is conducive for cycling, skateboarding and running and its proximity to other leading sporting stadiums in the city, and the beaches, makes it a popular Saturday-morning destination. This market is easily accessible, but if you have trouble getting around with ease, rent a car with Durban car rental.

Greenmarket Square, Cape Town

This is one of the oldest markets in the country and is open daily from around 9am until 5pm. It's been providing the city of Cape Town with its curios and trinkets for many years and today is famous for its African-inspired arts, crafts, clothing, and ornaments.

It's also a location of the city where most of the fun things in the city happen, from buskers to tour operators to eccentric wanderers -- you're likely to find all of these at Greenmarket Square. If you're having trouble getting around in the city, you can consider renting a car with Cape Town airport car rental this holiday.

The Old Biscuit Mill -- The Neighbourgoods Market, Woodstock

This weekly market was founded in 2006 and since then, come rain or shine, the Neighbourgoods Market has been flourishing. The market has been providing the people of the Woodstock area, a community-based initiative with the mandate to "revive and reinvent the public market as a civic institution".

The main objective seems to be to give an opportunity to over 100 traders in various disciplines in the area of food, farmers, and organic merchants. They also have live acoustic music. Visit The Old Biscuit Mill every Saturday to check it out.

Market on Main, Johannesburg

This weekly Sunday market focuses on both artisanal food and up-and-coming clothing designs from local fashion designers. It happens every Sunday in downtown Johannesburg and caters for a more discerning, upmarket clientele. The idea is all about creating more spaces within the city to bring people and cultures together.

The Valley Market, Port Elizabeth

This is Port Elizabeth's answer to the Neighbourgoods Market of Woodstock in Cape Town. Here you will be treated to a similar setting; however, this market largely revolves around artisan foods.

It also focuses quite heavily on bringing great live music to the Port Elizabeth area and its last event had chart-topping folk/pop artist Matthew Mole in the line-up.

If you're looking for something fun and entertaining to indulge in these holidays, these are definitely some of the must-see hangout spots for you and the family.