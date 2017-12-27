Visit Five Of The Best Tidal Pools In South Africa

Do you love going to the beach, but get put off by massive waves and strong currents? Swimming in one of these tidal pools will solve both problems –– it's a much safer option for the entire family.

1. St James Tidal Pool – Cape Town

Situated a stone's throw from Muizenberg beach, the St James Tidal is a local favourite for Capetonians -- some use it for a quick swim before going about their day. On public holidays and other warm summer days, this spot is usually filled to the brim. It's the ideal spot for a safe day at the beach with the little ones.

Swim at St James tidal pool ... wonderful morning celebrating another Capricorn birthday #mybliss #summerloving #hidingunderhats #thatbluehat A photo posted by Susan Davis (@suziedavis08) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:21am PST

2. Ballito Tidal Pool – KwaZulu-Natal

Offering a smaller tidal pool for the little ones and a larger one for adults, Ballito's tidal pool is the ideal way to enjoy the warmer beaches of Durban. The surrounding rock pools offer hours of fun and relaxation while exploring the marine life that calls it home. You can easily access the Ballito tidal pool with a vehicle.

#throwback #january #2015 #ballitobeach #ballitotidalpool #durban #kwazulunatal #southafrica A photo posted by Neesha Wahab (@misschickenkiller) on Nov 19, 2015 at 3:36am PST

3. Ficks Pool - Hermanus

Located in Westcliff on the way to the New Harbour, Fick's Pool is very popular amongst locals –– it is filled by the crashing waves during high tide. Sunsets are a dream here, and one can take a stroll along the paths above the pool.

Life's a journey NOT a race 🐌 A photo posted by Charise Steyn (@charise_steyn) on Oct 21, 2014 at 7:51am PDT

4. Miller's Point – Simon's Town

Located five kilometres from the iconic Boulders Beach, Miller's Point is another excellent destination for a family day out. A popular launching point for watersport enthusiasts to explore the False Bay coastline, Miller's Point has braai areas and lush green lawns to set up an umbrella and a picnic basket. If you're looking to explore the False Bay coastline a bit more, make sure you have reliable wheels.

Road tripping 🚗 A photo posted by inactive (@murrels0609) on Dec 25, 2015 at 1:59am PST

5. Salt Rock Tidal Pool – Durban

What makes the Salt Rock tidal pool so special is the host of sea life that visitors can see within it -- in fact, one can even spot a few rare corals at the bottom of the pool. Take a snorkel and search for the colourful parrotfish -- which can often be seen in the pool's waters.