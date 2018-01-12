Your 2018 Summer Festival Gig Guide To South Africa

It's a new year! Get out into the country, embrace the camping vibe and start making memories at these fine festivals this summer.

The Wolfkop Weekender | Citrusdal

This festival runs from January 18-22. It is a popular music event on the banks of the Lilo River in Citrusdal that attracts hundreds of locals and internationals each year. Book your ticket on their website.

Up the Creek Music Festival | Swellendam

This colourful music festival starts on January 25 and ends on January 28. It has graced the banks of the Breede River in Swellendam every year since 1999. You can set up your tent for the weekend right next to your car. This year's lineup is fire! Check out their website for ticket details.

Magoebaskloof Berry Festival | Limpopo

Febru-berries for the win! The Magoebaskloof Berry Festival will be on the weekend of February 3-4. This festival promises good fun for the whole family, including picking your own berries, a village market, and breathtaking scenery. Check out their website for more information.

Ultra Music Festival | Cape Town

The 5th-anniversary celebration of this music fest will run from February 9-10. As anticipated, the world's most renowned DJs will be on decks –– Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Dubfire and Hardwell, to mention just a few. Check out their website and book your tickets.

Lunar-Altered States of African Music Festival | Riviersonderend

The Altered States Music Festival is a must for in psy-trance music fans. It promises the best psychedelic music from around the world. Get your tickets to secure your place on the cosmic circle dance floor.

Cape Town International Jazz Festival | Cape Town

Everyone has to attend the Cape Town International Jazz fest at least once in their lifetime. The annual highlight takes place from March 23-24. Its reputation precedes its, attracting thousands of local and international guests each year. This year's guest artists include Corinne Bailey Rae, Jarred Rickets, Amanda Black, Miles Mosley, Micasa and many more household names. Check out their website to secure your tickets –– especially if you're flying in just for this fest.

Splashy Fen Musical Festival | KwaZulu-Natal

Splashy Fen is one of South Africa's iconic music festivals. This year it starts on March 29 and ends on April Fool's Day. It's South Africa's longest-running music fest and one of the friendliest. You can expect natural amphitheatres, great acoustics, breathtaking mountain vistas, winding rivers and large, level fields for camping. For more information, check out their website.

The South African Eco Film Festival

The fifth annual Eco Film Festival returns to Cape Town on the March 23-24. The festival aims to "showcase challenging, intriguing and creative film content highlighting important issues and concerns within the South African context". For more information, check out their website

