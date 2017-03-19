The Ten Types Of Female Orgasm You Need To Know About

There are 'Ten different types of orgasmand you aren't even having one'.This is the sort of shade you reserve for a friend who has been experiencing bad sex for a good stretch of time despite your best efforts at guidance and wisdom. And also if you are a cruel friend.

Mean spirited or not, the fact remains, there are ten. That means there are ten ways to do the sex thing and make a woman come. Problem is there are a whole host of men (and women) who think that simply bringing 'a Mandingo penis' and 'smashing the p***y' are the primary ways in which to make a woman experience inner explosions. Granted, it can be one of the ways, however this leaves out the magic that can be conjured up by fingers, tongues, music, and even props.

Dammit, we still have men in 2017 saying that they 'do not give head'. That is the sex equivalent of saying you steal from charities and kick puppies for fun. It should be illegal.

Now, despite the fact that there are so many different types of ways of making a woman come, women are still faking it on a mass scale, either through pity or to make it end quicker, but mostly because their partners do not know what they are doing. The statistic is still 49 percent of heterosexual women have never had an orgasm or do not orgasm during sex.

With these statistics It is best to learn about the various ways you can up your coitus game.

The types of orgasm

Clitoral orgasm:This is often the most common of the orgasms. This kind of orgasm can be given orally or with the fingers. Whats is great to note is that there are 18 parts to the clitoris which lie inside and outside of the body. The clitoris which has a whopping 8,000 nerve fibres, which is about 2,000 more than the tip of the penis; is designed purely for pleasure and you think throwing a battering ram at it is going to cut it? Sadly, it won't.

Note: Sensitivity varies from woman to woman so be aware of this when giving someone or giving yourself pleasure.

Vaginal orgasm: 'This kind of female orgasm begins in the vagina and either stays focused in the pelvic and lower stomach areas, or spreads from there.' It is focused on rhythmic thrusting and trying out different positions for a deeper vibe.

Note: There are a lot of people who describe this as less intense than the clitoral orgasm.

G-spot orgasm: This focuses on the G spot which is located about two - three inches into the vagina and is different in texture, feeling a little bit spongy and course. There are different ways of hitting this spot namely rhythmic pushing or circular friction movements are the best for achieving this kind of orgasm. The flexibility of fingers works very well but having sex from the back also works.

A-spot orgasm: This is called the Anterior Fornix Orgasm and is a good look for those of you who like that deep penetration. It is achieved by stimulating an area deep in the vagina, about four - five inches in. There is a sensitive tissue at the inner front end of the vaginal tube, between the cervix and the bladder. This area generally does not become too sensitive after orgasm so can be continued to be stimulated.

Deep-spot orgasm: The Posterior Fornix Orgasm. With this one the climax comes by stimulating way in the back of the vagina just before the cervix. According to one piece 'direct stimulation of the Deep Spot can cause very intense orgasms.' The skills for this one lie in the fingers, use the 'come hither' motion with either long or short strokes.

Note: First find out what kind of feeling your partner has when you touch her cervix. Some women enjoy it a lot, and some do not like it at all.

U-spot orgasm: This kind of female orgasm comes from the stimulation of a small area of sensitive erectile tissue located just above and on either side of the urethral opening. It is in the small area between the urethra and the vagina. This spot can be stimulated with the tongue, fingers or tip of the penis.

Breast orgasm: This can be achieved by stimulating the breasts and nipples, remember that these are not stress balls and need to be handled with care. Unless she likes it, then go wild.

Oral orgasm:There are some women who are sensitive orally and their mouth is an erogenous zone. This type of orgasm can be achieved by kissing, licking, sucking, or performing oral sex.

Skin orgasm:You can achieve this by rubbing different areas of the body that aren't directly connected to those areas that are always pinpointed as erogenous zones.

Mental orgasm:This type of orgasm is achieved by stimulating someone visually or audibly.

Each of these need something different, the name gives some of them away but others need a little more research. But the fact of the matter is that there are ten different types of orgasm a woman can have and these and other ways of having sex, need to be explored.

We need to know and remember that as women seeking our pleasure is a revolutionary act. As the partner of someone who has taken up the mantle of sleeping with a woman as a full time job, remember women are sexual being too, no matter what history and society tries to tell us. Ten types of orgasms, the numbers don't lie.