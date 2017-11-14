Here's How You Can Stay On Top Of The Game During Exams

It's is again that time of the year where students are commencing with their end-year-examination. This is arguably the most important time for the student and learner's academic calendar. Usually, this period equals half the overall marks for students, meanwhile to Grade 12 learners, these exams contribute approximately 75 percent.

It is during this time where a lot of students quit their modules, get excluded, drown in depression and some get caught off-guard by the exams and end up cheating. Let's look at some of the important things to consider in order to get the most of this hectic time.

Planning

To stay on top of the game, you need to do your planning. Scholars are usually bombarded with so much work in a very short time. Modules are normally squeezed and forced to be written within a week or so. This is where the depression comes. Carefully planning your study time and dividing your work will help you get your tools on standby when you need them.

One common oversight that a lot of students face is that they only prepare for the module that will be written first, and fail to blend the other subjects in. This usually results in students passing their first modules and then trailing in the others. Following a rigorous study timetable can help in this case.

Control Your Social Life

Exams only last a month. Avoiding parties and late night events during this time will help you keep focus. Less cell phone usage also does the trick. According to a research by Baylor University, it was found that 'College Students In Study Spend 8 to 10 Hours Daily on their Cell Phone'. Most of these astounding hours are spent on activities that have nothing that contributes to their grades.

Most of the social applications on mobiles are automated to give notifications immediately when there are updates on your channels. These minor rings and vibrations will disrupt your concentration and end up making you chat for hours when you should be focused.

The best thing to do is to study while there is time, and rather wake up early in the morning and revise before writing your tests.­­

Diet

The food you eat and how you've prepared it plays a huge role in your concentration levels. Most of the staple food will make you feel tired and sleepy because of the heavy digestions your body has to process. Taking light meals, fruits, light drinks and veggies will help you concentrate better.

Water is a default medication from nature, therefore drink enough water to stay hydrated. Your body will be doing a lot of processing and this will exhaust you. Water will help increases your energy and relieve fatigue. It will drain out toxins and prevent cramps and sprains.

Rest Your Body

Your body needs time to refuel and energize. If you can't rest, you won't be able to think clearly. If you study the whole night before a test, you are likely to wake up the following day late, confused, tired and not knowing which day and date it is. You'll then find yourself seated in the exam room, with a malfunctioning brain, and sadly, you will remember all the answers on your way home when your brain starts catching up.

Test Your Knowledge

When you have studied, and you think you are ready, it is wise to test your knowledge. Students usually pump in too many notes and fail to execute when expected to.

Visit old exam papers and answer sheets to see the standard you're expected to use when answering. Most final papers are usually not set nor marked by your day-to-day lecturers or teachers who really know you and the way they ask questions. Acclimate your brains to the exam paper and get used to answering similar papers.

Lastly, share your knowledge. Each time you share your knowledge, you learn new things in the process. Explaining solutions to other students will make you understand the concept in different angles.