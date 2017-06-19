The South African Curriculum Should Encourage Entrepreneurship To Combat Unemployment

Unemployment has ravaged South Africans in an unpleasing way, and the graph seems to be increasing rapidly each day. Most sadly of the mass educated and the ready-to-work young people of South Africa.

According to a statistic by Stats SA, South Africa's unemployment rate is currently at 27,7 percent, meanwhile, the number of unemployed persons increased by 433,000 in the first quarter of 2017, Approximately 9.8 million South Africans are without jobs. The situation has escalated that some have stopped looking for jobs. Nothing hurts like the posts we see every day on social media of graduates who are stranded and willing to take for any possible employment after investing so much time in education.

The situation raises many questions about the current ruling government and their objectives towards the future of young South Africans. Most implemented government programs are not effective and leave thousands hanging after completion. Internships have become a government and corporate world's way of deviating to employ. Even the mere application process of government vacancies has become a glitch. Clearly fixed and corrupt.

The government needs to find a better, working way of combating unemployment. The country is in a serious crisis. The Millenium age group are the most affected, the group is made of people from 18 to 34 years. Surprisingly this group was raised during the end and after apartheid, a period where South Africa was gaining stability. 23 years of democracy and the country is still struggling to find its feet in creating a working and sustainable opportunities for its people.

The repercussions of unemployment are already manifesting in South Africa, and they are not appealing. When a country is plagued with a situation like this, people struggle to survive. Every opportunity that emerges is appreciated, and when none avail, they do gruesome things for survival. The recent Xenophobic attacks, increased crime rates, teenage pregnancies, high HIV/AIDS rates and every day marches in South Africa are the ramifications.

Education should propel pupils to be leaders, employers, and better employees.

In resolving this, the government should invest largely in the youth, through education, arts, sports, businesses and other working programs that strives to better communities. Many small businesses struggle to compete in this hectic time. The few businesses that get started, do not make it because of lack of materials, advertisements, and equipment. Without support, young entrepreneurs dreams will remain dreams.

Implementing entrepreneurial skills in our education system from an early age would help in this challenge. The current education system does not promote or enhance critical thinking and creativity. Most young people graduate with only one focus - employment. When they do not achieve that, they feel doomed, because it is the way their education has modelled them. Education should propel pupils to be leaders, employers, and better employees.

Promoting local brands and productions would help. Most shelves in South Africans stores are filled with imports. They leave consumers with no choice but to consume them no matter how overpriced they are. Selling local brands would help save costs and also to promote businesses structures in South Africa during this hectic time.