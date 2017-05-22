I am tired! Exhausted even! Or maybe its angry and frustrated! Maybe its finally accepting truth that has led to this point. Damn the society that has taught us that our needs as girls and women are irrelevant! Damn those who insist that putting the needs of everyone but us as a priority, yet expect more from us. Damn those that insist that we should settle for far less than we deserve! Damn those who believe that we should be only one thing, that we should be defined by categories that suit them best!

Damn the ones who choose to oppress us, mentally, physically, emotionally and even spiritually! If we are begging to be loved, to be seen, appreciated, to be treated as special, to be valued, we are in the wrong place! If we are hiding in the shadows for others comfort, we are in the wrong place! If we are told to keep who we are to ourselves, to not feel or express those feelings then we are in the wrong place! If we are giving too much of ourselves and getting nothing or the bare minimum back, we are in the wrong place! If we are restricted in knowledge, skills, and the fire within our souls we are in the wrong place!

If our convictions are treated with disdain, we are in the wrong place! If we need to define and accept our beauty by our weight, the beauty products on the shelves or the artificial standards of the media and marketing we are in the wrong place! If we need to shut off our intelligence and our depth we are in the wrong place! We are good people dammit! We deserve more! We deserve to be treated like queens, we deserve to be spoilt, loved with conviction, loyalty and commitment. We deserve to be heard and seen, we deserve truth and value!

We deserve to be encouraged and picked up when things go horribly wrong. We deserve to be fought for. We deserve to be educated and enlightened. We deserve to have our souls nourished and appreciated. We deserve to be more than measured by our family connections or our career choices. We deserve to have our victories celebrated and our failures commiserated. Will we succeed at everything? Definitely not, but damn the ones who insist on trying to break us down and tell us what can't be done for all the wrong reasons.

We deserve to be treated the way God intended. Even the prophet expressed his love, his friendship and his affinity for people openly.

We deserve to be treated the way God intended. Even the prophet expressed his love, his friendship and his affinity for people openly. Because that is the thing with real love and compassion. We take it by the hand and show it openly, yet we are protective of it. We treat it as fragile, because we know how easily It can break. We treat it as precious, because we know how easily it can be taken away. We embrace it with every fibre of our beings and make the world aware that you are its custodian. You treat it with honour and trust because that is what it means.

We encourage and help the ones we love as they journey to find themselves, we help them be the best version that they can be. We help them embrace their failures, we wipe their tears, we show them that intelligence, beauty and grace are in them as they are in us. We don't define them because they are so much more than what the world says. We don't let society break them, hide them, treat them like dirt and throw them away. We educate them, guide them and bring out the fire in them. We will check if they are safe as they take on a journey, or their medication when they sick. Our hearts and souls beat for their happiness and health no matter where they are, who they are with and what they may give.

We give gifts without reservation and still no matter how extravagant the gift, it will never be as valuable as their presence in our lives. We help them raise their voices as they finally allow themselves to feel their needs, their wants, their hopes and dreams come to the surface. We remind them of their strength, their compassion. We will shout their victories, we will lead them to glory, we will let them be who they are meant to be. God has raised the status of woman, the prophet showcased it and yet we have the audacity to reduce ourselves to that which mankind has dictated.

We will not settle, we will not deprive our souls, our hearts and our minds of being everything that we are meant to be, we will not deprive ourselves of everything that we truly deserve. We will not let our hurt control us, we will not let greed, power, pride and the material consume us. We refuse to wade in the shallow end of the pool. We will sink and we will swim and yet we will still be us and more. We will no longer hide in the shadows, we will not reduce ourselves for those that cannot handle it.

We will handle ourselves with dignity, honour and faith. We will not let our fears and ambitions consume us as we fight the norm. We will be everything that we are meant to be, love those who have earned our love, honour those who deserve to be honoured, appreciate and show gratitude to those who have given us even the smallest reasons to feel it. We will sometimes stand with no-one but God at our sides, we will have courage and to embrace the 'morrow should we be fortunate enough to see it. And we will do so with humility and gratitude.

We will take control of our own destinies and allow only those truly worthy of us to join us for the ride. We will not sacrifice anything that God himself has not instructed. Someday, we will learn that we are worthy of all of it. Someday we will learn that there are days, months and even years where we will have no one but God himself who will cater to these very needs and that there are others when he gives the just the right ones, to take the reins.

We will be soldiers of truth and love. We will not be less than God intended.